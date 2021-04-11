There’s been rumblings about PlayStation London Studio working on something major for a while, but the project has been kept tightly under wraps. Speculations once suggested that the team was tasked with creating a virtual reality version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but job listings published later by developer Firesprite (former Sony Liverpool devs) indicate that London Studio is no longer involved in that project.

Now, new job listings published by PlayStation London Studio reveal that the developer is working on a brand new PlayStation 5 IP.

“We are really excited to open this hire for an experienced Online Gameplay Designer because it’s a role of crucial importance to the new PS5 project we are working on at London Studio,” reads a job description for Principle Online Gameplay Designer. “We want you to be a leading light for multiplayer gameplay in the team, bringing knowledge, experience and a passion for online multiplayer gaming to the team. You will be directly responsible for the development of gameplay mechanics and systems working with technical, mission and narrative design leads as well as our fabulous gameplay code team.”

A separate advertisement for a Lead VFX Artist states that London Studio is seeking someone with an “excellent industry experience working within VFX on published AAA console titles” for “a brand new, next-gen IP.”

Back in March, London Studio claimed that its next game has “huge potential” and it’s currently working to deliver a “top quality game.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about London Studio’s mysterious project.

[Source: ResetEra]