PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 13, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PlayStation Play at Home Free Games
- Abzû – Read our Review
- Enter the Gungeon – Read our Review
- Rez Infinite – Read our Review
- Subnautica – Read our Review
- The Witness – Read our Review
- Astro-Bot Rescue Mission (PSVR) – Read our Review
- Moss (PSVR) – Read our Review
- Thumper (PSVR) – Read our Review
- Paper Beast (PSVR) – Read our Review
PSVR Games
- ALVO VR $39.99
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Aery – Sky Castle $9.99
- Arcade Archives SABOTEN BOMBERS $7.99
- Cozy Grove $14.99
- The Darkside Detective $12.99
- Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire $5.99
- Easter Candy Break Head to Head $6.99
- Enlisted PS5 Free
- FINAL FANTASY XIV – PS5 Upgrade Edition (Beta Version) Free
- FINAL FANTASY XIV Online – Free Trial PS4 & PS5 Free
- Gravity Heroes $14.99
- Laid-Back Camp – Virtual – Fumoto Campsite $20.99
- Legends of Talia: Arcadia PS4 & PS5 $2.99
- Poison Control $39.99
- Potion Party $9.99
- Racing – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99
- Ravensword: Shadowlands $6.99
- STELLATUM PS5 $9.99
- Spencer $6.99
- What The Dub?! $7.99
- Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge $4.99