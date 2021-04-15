The Forgotten City, a “mature” narrative-driven game based on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim mod of the same name, will release this summer for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 among other platforms. The critically-acclaimed mod, which boasts over three million downloads, previously won a Writers’ Guild award.

In The Forgotten City, players explore a secret underground city set in the Roman Empire in which 23 “lost souls” hang on for dear life. If one of them breaks a “mysterious golden rule” everyone dies.

An official overview of the title is as follows:

Trapped in a secret underground city during the Roman Empire, twenty-three lost souls cling to life. In this precarious utopia, if one person breaks the mysterious Golden Rule, everyone dies. As a time-traveller drawn two thousand years into the past, you’ll relive their final moments in an endless loop, exploring and interrogating, and changing the course of the day with each secret you uncover. Only by cleverly exploiting the time loop and making difficult moral choices can you hope to solve this epic mystery. Here, your decisions matter. The fate of the city is in your hands.

Features include:

Explore an authentic, open-world ancient Roman city brought to life with Unreal Engine.

Become entwined in the lives of richly detailed, deeply interactive characters.

Grapple with moral dilemmas which have life-and-death consequences.

Investigate a gripping, non-linear mystery with multiple endings.

Role-play as whoever you want, by choosing your own sex, race and backstory.

Solve problems your own way, with reason, charm, bribery, stealth, intimidation, or by cleverly exploiting the time-loop.

Check out a trailer and eight minutes of gameplay below.



