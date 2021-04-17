PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PS5 News, Rumors, Trophies, Reviews, and More

No Man’s Sky Expeditions Gets a Hefty Patch to Fix Numerous Crashing Issues and Bugs

Hello Games has released a chunky patch for No Man’s Sky Expeditions update, which fixes a plethora of issues, including crashes specific to PlayStation platforms. Patch notes are as follows:

  • Fixed an issue that could result in too many derelict freighters spawning in busy systems, leading to crashes and/or poor performance.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause players to be teleported to an incorrect derelict freighter, if several freighters were present in the same system.
  • Optimised several requests made to the Discovery Servers to reduce server load.
  • Fixed a progression blocker that could occur when recharging the transmitter to speak with Artemis.
  • Expedition save games that had previously been ended prematurely have now been restored and are able to continue the Expedition.
  • Fixed an issue that caused a small subset of Explorer-class starships to be a different colour than before the Expeditions update.
  • Fixed a crashed related to terrain textures.
  • Fixed a crash related to texture rendering.
  • Fixed a crash related to rendering mission tips.
  • Fixed a crash related to NPC animation.
  • Fixed a crash related to creature navigation.
  • Fixed a PS4/Xbox One specific crash.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur while warping or browsing the galaxy map.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur if the creature you are interacting with dies during the interaction.
  • Fixed a PS4 Pro and PS4 on PS5 specific crash.
  • Fixed a crash related to the profanity filter.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players being immediately awarded the Golden First Spawn helmet, Streamlined Jetpack or Expedition Flag when claiming rewards from the expedition page.
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the Horrific Flesh Helmet and another special scrap items from being successfully purchased.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from being correctly awarded the Lost Bathysphere as a reward for completing Dreams of the Deep.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented delivery missions from registering the delivery as complete.
  • Fixed a number of issues with Nexus delivery missions.
  • Fixed a number of issues where Nexus missions would warp players to an incorrect system.
  • Fixed an issue that credited all players in the system with the rewards and/or reputation damage when another player attacked a NPC or pirate ship.
  • Players may now recolour their base markers by recolouring the base computer itself, in a similar fashion to Save Beacons.
  • Save beacon markers are now hidden when placed within a base.
  • In protected systems, save beacon markers are not shown for players outside your group.
  • Fixed an issue that caused too many save beacon/player base markers to be displayed in busy systems.
  • Communications Stations have a smaller message display radius in protected locations.
  • Improved a number of protections designed to prevent players from building on top of protected areas.
  • Fixed a number of issues that could cause flickering markers when flying in a busy system.
  • Reduced the pulse engine lock-on strength for some multiplayer-related markers.
  • Fixed a number of issues that could prevent players from being able to place refiners and other similar objects near to protected seasonal locations.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause reported bases to respawn.
  • Decreased the cooldown on the starship scanner when used to scan planets from space
  • Rendezvous Points are now labelled as such when viewed in the space station and Space Anomaly teleport lists.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Cluster Horde and Moneybags milestones to track your current highest currency, rather than the total currency earned.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Portable Refiner and Nutrient Processors to use the wrong in-world icon.
  • Fixed an issue that caused a debug string to appear in the Black Hole milestone mission tips.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Catalogue to be clipped when viewed on particular platforms or at some specific resolutions.
  • Fixed a number of issues that allowed players to pin inappropriate recipes in the catalogue.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause clipped text in the Target Sweep UI.
  • Fixed an exploit that allowed players to attack other players with Exocraft weapons while themselves being immune to PvP damage.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Summon Ship interaction point to overlap on some planetary archives.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the alien pods on derelict freighters to be overly bright.
  • Fixed an animation glitch that could occur while melee boosting.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players from purchasing a second Void Egg.
  • Fixed an issue that obfuscated information important to modders.
  • Fixed an issue that incorrectly showed jetpack trails for items that had not been unlocked.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the Mission Control milestone to award invalid technology.
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to reselect the custom jetpack trails their Traveller had begun an expedition with.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented players who had large fleets prior to the introduction of titles from unlocking the fleet-related titles.
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent all alien language being translated in some interactions.
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent some standing-based titles from unlocking.
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the Atlas Path title from unlocking.
  • Fixed an issue that could prevent the Nada and Polo story title from unlocking.

[Source: Hello Games]