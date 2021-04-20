PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 20, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

Just Added

Leaving on 4-23 @ 8PM PST

PS4 & PS5 Games

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos $29.99

ASTRO AQUA KITTY $14.99

Alien Destroyer $0.99

Arcade Archives Frisky Tom $7.99

Avoid Them – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Battle of Moscow Machine Gun Bundle PS5 $34.99

BraveMatch $4.99

Cybxus Heart $4.99

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark PS4 & PS5 $12.99

Dragon Audit $9.99

Dragon Audit: Deluxe Edition $14.99

The Drone Racing League Simulator $9.99

Drowning PS5 $2.99

Easter Candy Break Head to Head – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria Simulator $7.99

Heal: Console Edition PS4 & PS5 $6.99

Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game $19.99

Invasion of Normandy Machine Gun Bundle PS5 $34.99

Jump, Step, Step $4.99

Kingdom of Arcadia PS4 & PS5 $5.99

MLB The Show 21 Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $99.99

MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition PS4 & PS5 $84.99

MLB The Show 21 PS4 $59.99

MLB The Show 21 PS5 $69.99

Maskmaker $19.99

POCOYO PARTY $29.99

SaGa Frontier Remastered $24.99

Savage Halloween $4.99

Super Star Blast $4.99

Tools Up! – The Renovation Spree Bundle $27.99

Tri6: Infinite $7.99

Tribal Pass $6.99

UniPlex $9.99

War Theatre 2: Blood of Winter – Max Edition PS5 $4.99

