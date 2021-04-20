If you follow Assassin’s Creed beyond the mainline video game series, chances are, you know who Shao Jun is. For the unimitated, she was a master assassin of the Chinese brotherhood who made several appearances in various Assassin’s Creed media, and was also mentioned in a number of them. But when it comes to video games, she only starred in Chronicles series’ China entry.

In a Eurogamer interview with Ubisoft’s Transmedia Director Aymar Azaïzia, the topic of Shao Jun’s appearance in a mainline Assassin’s Creed game came up, especially because of the character’s popularity among the lore’s fans. While Azaïzia didn’t have the kind of response many want to hear, he did say that Shao Jun’s appearance in other forms of media doesn’t mean she’ll never get her own video game.

We spend a lot of time making sure we’re nurturing every story and making them relevant to the mediums in which they appear. The narrative is always adapted to the format. We wouldn’t have the same thing in a book as we would in a graphic novel as we would in a game, even if characters can be recurring and coming back. So, no, in the franchise having a book or realizing something about a character [in another medium] does not mean, at all, it’s a no-go for a video game project or a TV show. It’s Assassin’s Creed, so everything is permitted. So you can expect anything to happen. And it’s not like we ever have a choice where we’re saying ‘we have a chance to tell a story from a Chinese partner in a book, so there will never be a game set in China’. It doesn’t work like that, we’re working all together and if we find a project which works together on multiple formats, we’ll do it.

[Source: Eurogamer]