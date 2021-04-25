The Farm 51 and All In! Games have announced that their survival horror role-playing game, Chernobylite, will exit early access and launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in July, and will launch later this year for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Chernobylite is brought to you by the folks behind Get Even. As a physicist, players will explore a “disturbing” world to investigate mysterious disappearances and uncover “twisted” secrets.

An official overview is as follows:

Chernobylite is a science-fiction survival horror experience, mixing the free exploration of its disturbing world, and non-linear storytelling with strong RPG core mechanics. Make your choices, but remember: they will not only have a direct impact on the Zone, sometimes you’ll feel the consequences many hours of playing later. Play as a physicist, one of the Chernobyl Power Plant’s ex-employees, and investigate the mysterious disappearance of your beloved. Try to survive and reveal the Exclusion one’s twisted secrets. Remember, the military presence is not your only concern.

Key features include:

Exploration – Find the beautiful and horrifyingly accurate 3D-scanned recreation of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

– Find the beautiful and horrifyingly accurate 3D-scanned recreation of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone. Non-Linear Plot – Immerse yourself in the thrilling science-fiction horror story.

– Immerse yourself in the thrilling science-fiction horror story. Making Decisions that Impact the World – Ally or fight with residents of the Zone, but whatever you do, never fully trust them. Remember – everybody has a hidden agenda. Always.

– Ally or fight with residents of the Zone, but whatever you do, never fully trust them. Remember – everybody has a hidden agenda. Always. Team Building – Support your companions, and they will support you. Otherwise, you’re dead on arrival.

– Support your companions, and they will support you. Otherwise, you’re dead on arrival. Survival – Face natural and supernatural threats, sometimes coming from places you can’t yet understand.

– Face natural and supernatural threats, sometimes coming from places you can’t yet understand. Crafting. – You decide: take care only of your basic needs or expand your possibilities by making weapon modifications, using tools and constructing advanced devices in your base.

– You decide: take care only of your basic needs or expand your possibilities by making weapon modifications, using tools and constructing advanced devices in your base. Changing the Past – Using your special device allows you to change your previous choices, but playing with an alternate reality will affect your whole gameplay. Sometimes it means fighting against the savage creatures pouring from other worlds..

– Using your special device allows you to change your previous choices, but playing with an alternate reality will affect your whole gameplay. Sometimes it means fighting against the savage creatures pouring from other worlds.. Gathering Information – Investigate and collect data with a set of sophisticated environment and substance analyzing tools. What you’ll find may (or may not) impact your future choices… or make you want to change your previous ones.

Check out a trailer below.