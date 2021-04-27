PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 27, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PlayStation Play at Home Free Games

PS4 & PS5 Games

ASTRO AQUA KITTY $14.99

Angels of Death $14.99

Asdivine Cross $14.99

Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey DX $39.99

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings DX $39.99

Atelier Mysterious Trilogy Deluxe Pack $89.99

Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX $39.99

Buildings Have Feelings Too! $19.99

CrossKrush PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Dead Dust $4.99

Devil Slayer Raksasi $14.99

Dungeon and Gravestone $24.99

Judgment PS5 $39.99

Ladders by POWGI PS4 & PS5 $7.99

Moon Raider $9.99

Mortal Blitz : Combat Arena – Deluxe Edition Season 2 $34.99

MotoGP 21 PS5 $49.99

Mystic Fate $4.99

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… $59.99

OVIVO PS5 $6.99

Our Church and Halloween RPG – Story One $0.99

SENSE – A CYBERPUNK GHOST STORY $19.99

STELLATUM PS5 $9.99

SYNERGIA $14.99

SaGa Frontier Remastered $24.99

Sakura Succubus PS4 & PS5 $9.99

Savage Halloween $4.99

ScourgeBringer $16.99

Smelter $19.99

Spencer $6.99

Station Manager $13.99

Super Star Blast $4.99

The Skylia Prophecy $6.99

Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers. $34.99

Trails and Traces: The Tomb of Thomas Tew PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Ultimate Machine Gun Bundle PS5 $59.99

World Splitter $19.99

World of Warships: Legends PS5 Free

