PlayStation Talents has announced that Aeterna Noctis, a 2D hand-drawn adventure in development at Aeternum Game Studios, will release on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on December 15th.

First revealed last November, Aeterna Noctis is a challenging metroidvania that tasks players with fighting hordes of enemies and defeating powerful bosses, per the official description. Players step into the shoes of the ‘King of Darkness,’ who is on a quest to regain his power. Aeternum Game Studios has promised an “epic” journey with “environmental” storytelling.

An overview is as follows:

Chaos, supreme god and creator of the Universe, decided to make the world of Aeterna. He populated it with different races and appointed wise rulers to show the way. Before long, these beings turned against their creator, grouping into two large groups and giving rise to war, death, and hatred. This angered Chaos who, in his infinite immortality, took it as an insult to his magnificence and cast a terrible curse on the kings of both factions. He named them King of Darkness and Queen of Light and condemned them to fight each other until the end of days. Cursed, even death could not free them from their destiny since, even if they defeated their opponent, Chaos granted them the Gift of Immortality and they were reborn again to regain their power and continue their eternal war. Aeterna Noctis features 16 large and visually distinct areas, populated with over 100 different enemies; a roster of fantasy creatures, monsters and warriors that will put reflexes to the test.

Check out a trailer below.