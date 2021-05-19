The Falconeer was a console exclusive to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S when it was released last November. That exclusivity period seems to have ended because the game is now heading to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as Nintendo Switch this August. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will include all DLC so far and an upcoming content pack called Edge of the World.

The “ocean-world fantasy aerial combat RPG” takes place in a land known as The Great Ursee. As they explore the world and encounter the warring factions trying to take control of its many secrets, a Falconeer will need to take control of a variety of armed giant warbirds as they engage in intense dogfights and aerial combat. Away from the skies, players can also take control of an entire bestiary of creatures on land and sea too.

The Warrior Edition will include all DLC and game updates released so far, such as The Kraken, The Hunter, and Atun’s Folly. The upcoming Edge of the World expansion will also be included. Due for release on the same day as the Warrior Edition, the new expansion includes a new story, more side quests, new locations, and a “myriad” of new items.

When the game arrives on PlayStation, it will feature gameplay in 60fps. The prologue tutorial has also been streamlined, while some of the voice-over work has been re-recorded. Those playing on PlayStation 5 will be able to experience 4K resolution at 60fps. The DualSense controller will be used to give haptic feedback during combat while the adaptive trigger functionality will be utilised too

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will be available on August 5. Players can pre-order the game now from the PlayStation Store for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99. Alternatively, a physical edition of the game will be available at retailers for the same price.

