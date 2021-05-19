Geralt voice actor Doug Cockle has said that he felt “really bad” for CD Projekt RED following the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco, which needs no introduction at this point.

Although Cockle said that he’s been too busy to play the game, he revealed that he too is waiting for the studio to fix bugs so that he can have a “smoother” experience, especially since he has a PlayStation 4.

“I’m looking forward to playing it eventually,” he said in an episode of Wassup Conversations (via GameSpot). “Bless them, CD Projekt, I love them so much and I felt really bad for them when Cyberpunk came out and there was all that stuff about bugs. I can’t imagine how disappointed they must have been in some of the public reaction to the game. I decided I’d wait – I have a PS4 so I thought, ‘I’m just gonna wait it out until CD Projekt fixes everything they want to fix’ and then I’ll have a smoother experience, I suppose.”

Cockle went on to reveal that his favorite game is What Remains of Edith Finch.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, CD Projekt RED has revealed that the four class action lawsuits filed against the company have been consolidated by the court, and a lead plaintiff has been appointed. “Following this consolidation, all four lawsuits will be subject to potential common court proceedings,” reads a report on the developer’s website.

CD Projekt RED has been sued for false and misleading statements by a number of stakeholders including its own investors.