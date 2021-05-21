PSLS  •  News  •  PS3 / PlayStation 3 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Gears of War 3 PlayStation 3 Prototype Has Been Released, But You’ll Need a Dev Kit

gears of war 3 ps3

A prototype of Microsoft’s Gears of War 3 has been released for the PlayStation 3 by the same person who first shared footage of it a year ago.

Twitter user PixelButts announced that they’re retiring from working on game prototypes after this, and will not be taking any questions. However, the prototype is available for everyone to enjoy…provided you have a PS3 dev kit.

The original Gears of War 3 PS3 prototype was first created by Epic Games in 2011. The company confirmed as much when it released a statement a year ago clarifying that the leaked footage “is a byproduct of Epic’s internal Unreal Engine 3 testing process, which utilized both Gears and Unreal Tournament, and was never part of any actual product work for PS3.”

“To date, this is the only Epic-made data for a PS3 version of the game, as all others have been made with leaked source code,” added PixelButts.

[Source: VGC]