A prototype of Microsoft’s Gears of War 3 has been released for the PlayStation 3 by the same person who first shared footage of it a year ago.

Twitter user PixelButts announced that they’re retiring from working on game prototypes after this, and will not be taking any questions. However, the prototype is available for everyone to enjoy…provided you have a PS3 dev kit.

I will not be taking questions, I will not be your tech support.

This data was treated with care for accuracy reasons. Although this data is a decade old and has circulated that whole time, I was the first to get it working, and I wanted to keep it as unmodified as possible. — PixelButts (@PixelButts) May 19, 2021

Because I no longer belong to any specific group for prototype game related affairs, I can finally say this chapter of my life is over. I’ve finally burnt out on development collecting and want this to be a good send-off gift. — PixelButts (@PixelButts) May 19, 2021

The original Gears of War 3 PS3 prototype was first created by Epic Games in 2011. The company confirmed as much when it released a statement a year ago clarifying that the leaked footage “is a byproduct of Epic’s internal Unreal Engine 3 testing process, which utilized both Gears and Unreal Tournament, and was never part of any actual product work for PS3.”

“To date, this is the only Epic-made data for a PS3 version of the game, as all others have been made with leaked source code,” added PixelButts.

[Source: VGC]