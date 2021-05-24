Biomutant hits consoles tomorrow, but now that the review embargo is up and we can tell you all about the game, we can also reveal the game’s trophy list. The platinum will require exploring the map and taking part in most of the game’s activities, but at least there are no hidden trophies that will keep you guessing.
The game has 47 trophies to earn, including the Platinum trophy. A lot of the trophies are for thorough exploration of the world, finding side characters, old world gadgets, and all types of environments. Upgrading is also a focus for quite a number of the trophies as well as you’ll need to upgrade your character to be able to use many different abilities, and high quality weapons. There’s also the campaign trophies, which means there are spoilers amongst the descriptions Those who want to go in blind may want to look away now.
Biomutant Trophy List
Biomutant Platinum Trophy
- Biomutant Platinum Trophy – Unlock every trophy in Biomutant
Biomutant Gold Trophies
- Old World Gadgets – Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets
- Paragon – Defeat all four World Eaters
- Social – Discover all 16 Side Characters
Biomutant Silver Trophies
- Kneel – Discover all 30 Altars
- Pew Pew! – Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills
- Hack n’ Slash – Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills
- The Dragon – Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders
- Conscious – Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues
- Trek – Discover all 6 Tribe Forts
Biomutant Bronze Trophies
- The Adventure Begins – Escape Bunker 101
- Twinkle Twinkle – Discover a Twinkle Crashsite
- Under the Table – Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp
- Wung-fu Master – Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu
- Thugs – Defeat 25 Bandits
- Tar-Up – Drown 5 Enemies in Oil during Combat
- Specialized – Reach Level 25 with any Character Class
- DNA Overload – Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool
- Max Gains – Upgrade any 2 Attributes to 100
- Electrified – Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability
- Stick it to Them – Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble
- Sproing! – Bounce 50 times on a Fungus
- Nautica – Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels
- Heavy Metal – Survive 5 minutes in the Mekton while in the Deadzone
- Rodeo – Ride a Gnaut 500 meters
- Toytinkerer – Unlock all Automaton Upgrades
- In the Green – Possess more than 1000 Greenleaf
- Elementary – Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource
- Zoo-do – Capture 20 Sqvips
- Quack – Capture 20 Gumducks
- Bugologist – Capture 20 Glittermoths
- Flap-flap – Capture 20 Pippis
- Angler – Capture 20 Guppos
- Bagman – Buy an item from Honki
- Adventurer – Discover all 7 Environment Biomes
- Eye on the Road – Discover and enter 3 Manholes
- That’s Mine! – Detonate 3 Bangballs on the Porky Puff
- Snack-time – Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater 6 Sqvips
- Mariner – Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos
- Gumshow – Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff
- Conquest – Take Over 6 Tribe Outposts
- Show-off – Defeat Enemies using 3 Different Tribe Weapons
- Starstruck – Craft a 7-star Weapon
- Hammertime – Find and Equip 5 Different Mekton Upgrades
- Riding the Wave – Find and Equip 5 Different Googlide Upgrades
- Knockout! – Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit
- End of the Rainbow – Find out what’s at the End of a Rainbow
After many periods of silence, several delays and a four year development period, Biomutant will be released tomorrow, May 25. Those who pre-order the game within the next few hours will get access to the Mercenary class with a unique combination of perks.