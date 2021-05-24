Biomutant hits consoles tomorrow, but now that the review embargo is up and we can tell you all about the game, we can also reveal the game’s trophy list. The platinum will require exploring the map and taking part in most of the game’s activities, but at least there are no hidden trophies that will keep you guessing.

The game has 47 trophies to earn, including the Platinum trophy. A lot of the trophies are for thorough exploration of the world, finding side characters, old world gadgets, and all types of environments. Upgrading is also a focus for quite a number of the trophies as well as you’ll need to upgrade your character to be able to use many different abilities, and high quality weapons. There’s also the campaign trophies, which means there are spoilers amongst the descriptions Those who want to go in blind may want to look away now.

Biomutant Trophy List

Biomutant Platinum Trophy

Biomutant Platinum Trophy – Unlock every trophy in Biomutant

Biomutant Gold Trophies

Old World Gadgets – Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets

– Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets Paragon – Defeat all four World Eaters

– Defeat all four World Eaters Social – Discover all 16 Side Characters

Biomutant Silver Trophies

Kneel – Discover all 30 Altars

– Discover all 30 Altars Pew Pew! – Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills

– Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills Hack n’ Slash – Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills

– Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills The Dragon – Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders

– Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders Conscious – Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues

– Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues Trek – Discover all 6 Tribe Forts

Biomutant Bronze Trophies

The Adventure Begins – Escape Bunker 101

– Escape Bunker 101 Twinkle Twinkle – Discover a Twinkle Crashsite

– Discover a Twinkle Crashsite Under the Table – Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp

– Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp Wung-fu Master – Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu

– Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu Thugs – Defeat 25 Bandits

– Defeat 25 Bandits Tar-Up – Drown 5 Enemies in Oil during Combat

– Drown 5 Enemies in Oil during Combat Specialized – Reach Level 25 with any Character Class

– Reach Level 25 with any Character Class DNA Overload – Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool

– Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool Max Gains – Upgrade any 2 Attributes to 100

– Upgrade any 2 Attributes to 100 Electrified – Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability

– Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability Stick it to Them – Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble

– Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble Sproing! – Bounce 50 times on a Fungus

– Bounce 50 times on a Fungus Nautica – Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels

– Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels Heavy Metal – Survive 5 minutes in the Mekton while in the Deadzone

– Survive 5 minutes in the Mekton while in the Deadzone Rodeo – Ride a Gnaut 500 meters

– Ride a Gnaut 500 meters Toytinkerer – Unlock all Automaton Upgrades

– Unlock all Automaton Upgrades In the Green – Possess more than 1000 Greenleaf

– Possess more than 1000 Greenleaf Elementary – Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource

– Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource Zoo-do – Capture 20 Sqvips

– Capture 20 Sqvips Quack – Capture 20 Gumducks

– Capture 20 Gumducks Bugologist – Capture 20 Glittermoths

– Capture 20 Glittermoths Flap-flap – Capture 20 Pippis

– Capture 20 Pippis Angler – Capture 20 Guppos

– Capture 20 Guppos Bagman – Buy an item from Honki

– Buy an item from Honki Adventurer – Discover all 7 Environment Biomes

– Discover all 7 Environment Biomes Eye on the Road – Discover and enter 3 Manholes

– Discover and enter 3 Manholes That’s Mine! – Detonate 3 Bangballs on the Porky Puff

– Detonate 3 Bangballs on the Porky Puff Snack-time – Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater 6 Sqvips

– Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater 6 Sqvips Mariner – Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos

– Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos Gumshow – Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff

– Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff Conquest – Take Over 6 Tribe Outposts

– Take Over 6 Tribe Outposts Show-off – Defeat Enemies using 3 Different Tribe Weapons

– Defeat Enemies using 3 Different Tribe Weapons Starstruck – Craft a 7-star Weapon

– Craft a 7-star Weapon Hammertime – Find and Equip 5 Different Mekton Upgrades

– Find and Equip 5 Different Mekton Upgrades Riding the Wave – Find and Equip 5 Different Googlide Upgrades

– Find and Equip 5 Different Googlide Upgrades Knockout! – Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit

– Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit End of the Rainbow – Find out what’s at the End of a Rainbow

After many periods of silence, several delays and a four year development period, Biomutant will be released tomorrow, May 25. Those who pre-order the game within the next few hours will get access to the Mercenary class with a unique combination of perks.