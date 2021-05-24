Roblox Corporation’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Dave Baszucki, said in the company’s Q1 2021 earnings call that PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Oculus Quest “make perfect sense for Roblox.” The free-to-play game, which boasts over 164 million monthly active users, has been around since 2006 – first launched on PC, then on mobile devices, and later on Xbox One. But for some reason, it never saw a PlayStation release.

“We have the same vision for the immersive 3D multiplayer cloud stuff of the metaverse in that we believe this should be accessible on all devices, both from viewing as well as interaction,” Baszucki continued. “And we’ve really innovated around this on phone tablet, computer, and Xbox console, showing that developers can create content that when pushed to our cloud, runs on all of these devices as well as auto translates into multiple languages.”

Baszucki didn’t say which PlayStation platform he had in mind, but he presumably means both the PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation 5.

In case you don’t quite understand what Roblox is all about (don’t worry, some of us are in the same boat), here’s an official overview:

What is Roblox? Roblox’s mission is to bring the world together through play. We enable anyone to imagine, create, and have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive 3D experiences, all built by a global community of developers. Powered by creators Roblox is powered by a global community of over two million developers who produce their own immersive multiplayer experiences each month using Roblox Studio, our intuitive desktop design tool. Any experience imaginable can be created on Roblox.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

