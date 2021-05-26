Invader Studios and Leonardo Interactive have announced Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, a prequel to Daymare: 1998. The survival horror title will release in 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.

Players will step into the shoes of agent Dalila Reyes as she enters a dark and eerie military research center. While navigating the desolate facility, she faces a “creepy and lethal” threat.

Key features include:

New Characters and Big Comebacks – Take part in the top secret “Sandcastle” mission as the game’s main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998‘s most beloved characters.

– Take part in the top secret “Sandcastle” mission as the game’s main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998‘s most beloved characters. Lethal and Terrifying Enemies – Fight, kill and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive and realistic in every detail.

– Fight, kill and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive and realistic in every detail. Revamped Interface – The D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo and health items directly from the new game interface, which has never been so simple and intuitive.

– The D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo and health items directly from the new game interface, which has never been so simple and intuitive. Eye to the Scanner – Thanks to the innovative device installed on Reyes’s arm, you can analyze portions of the environment and reveal new puzzles to solve, pick up secret documents and detect hidden items!

– Thanks to the innovative device installed on Reyes’s arm, you can analyze portions of the environment and reveal new puzzles to solve, pick up secret documents and detect hidden items! Environmental Puzzles – The solution is often right in front of your eyes! Search for all the clues and overcome the environmental obstacles to obtain resources and collectibles.

– The solution is often right in front of your eyes! Search for all the clues and overcome the environmental obstacles to obtain resources and collectibles. Are You Sure It’s Dead? – In Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, prepare to confront the toughest and most aggressive enemies you have ever seen. Moreover, even if you’re sure you’ve killed one, you’ll find out it can come back in a completely new form and even deadlier than before!

– In Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, prepare to confront the toughest and most aggressive enemies you have ever seen. Moreover, even if you’re sure you’ve killed one, you’ll find out it can come back in a completely new form and even deadlier than before! Breathtaking and Immersive Graphics, Sound Effects, and Soundtrack – Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 4, you will live the most terrifying of experiences!

– Thanks to the power of Unreal Engine 4, you will live the most terrifying of experiences! Back to the 90s… Again! – I you loved the nostalgia of Daymare: 1998, in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will feel like you’re living and playing a typical action horror/film of the 90s. Expect to be transported back in time to many familiar references and a frightfully authentic atmosphere with a retro flavor.

– I you loved the nostalgia of Daymare: 1998, in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will feel like you’re living and playing a typical action horror/film of the 90s. Expect to be transported back in time to many familiar references and a frightfully authentic atmosphere with a retro flavor. Freeze! – There will certainly be no shortage of guns, but prepare to equip one of the most innovative and powerful weapons ever created: the Frost Grip! WARNING: it may contain liquid nitrogen.

– There will certainly be no shortage of guns, but prepare to equip one of the most innovative and powerful weapons ever created: the Frost Grip! WARNING: it may contain liquid nitrogen. Veteran or Rookie – Choose the most appropriate game difficulty based on your ability in combat and your experience with survival horror. Either way, it will be a serious challenge for the faint-hearted!

Check out a trailer below.