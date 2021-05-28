CD Projekt RED has announced that Adam Badowski has stepped down as Cyberpunk 2077‘s game director to focus on other leadership duties within the studio. According to information provided to Games Industry, part of Badowski’s role will be to oversee aspects of CD Projekt RED 2.0 transition.

Gabriel Amatangelo is now taking charge as Cyberpunk 2077‘s new game director. Amantangelo joined the studio in January 2020 to serve as the troubled game’s creative director. Prior to this role, he spent nearly six years at BioWare, where he worked as Dragon Age: Inquisition DLC’s design director and designer on various Star Wars: The Old Republic expansions. Amatangelo spent over 10 years within Electronic Arts overall.

Badowski is one of CD Projekt RED’s board members who received exorbitant bonuses despite Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch woes. He received a whopping $4.2 million, which reportedly irked some employees.

Cyberpunk 2077 remains suspended from the PlayStation Store nearly six months after launch. Although the game is a commercial success, CD Projekt RED has acknowledged that its suspension from the PS Store has had an impact on sales.

“We are still in discussions [with Sony] and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress, but as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game,” president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński recently told concerned investors. “Until then I am not able to tell you anything more.”

[Source: Games Industry]