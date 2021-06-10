The Elden Ring release date is January 21, 2022.

The long awaited release date was announced alongside a new gameplay trailer for the highly anticipated game at Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live, which featured the announcement and reveal as the closing surprise of the show.

After its initial announcement way back in 2019, Elden Ring, the collaboration between FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin largely fell off the radar with no additional updates in the years since. The game is said to lean heavily into RPG elements, and is FromSoftware’s biggest game to date, evolving heavily on the Souls games that have come before it. Understandably, it’s had people very excited.

Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live finally gave us the long awaited Elden Ring update we’ve been expecting. Check out the Elden Ring gameplay trailer below:

Rise, Tarnished.#ELDENRING comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/V2PWllffDp — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 10, 2021

Some footage from Elden Ring had previously leaked, but this is the first major official trailer we’ve had since its announcement, giving an extensive look into the creatures, worlds, and gameplay in this highly anticipated new game. Not only did they finally give us an extensive look at gameplay, we also got the release date, and the game isn’t all that far off. Barring any potential delays, Elden Ring is coming early next year, and it’s shaping up to be the next FromSoftware great.

Elden Ring is coming January 21, 2022 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

