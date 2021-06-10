Former Shin Megami Tensei developers have announced a “new school role-playing game” titled Monark for the PlayStation 5 and 4, and Nintendo Switch.

In development at Lancarse, Monark will be published by FuRyu and will be localized in English, indicating that there’s a possibility of a Western release. As of this writing, the game has been confirmed for release in Japan and rest of Asia on October 14th. It’ll feature subtitles in Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

An official overview of the title is as follows:

You suddenly awaken in Shin Mikado Academy. Before you is a barrier separating the campus from the rest of the outside world. Within the academy grounds are the madness-inducing Mist, cryptic phone calls that connect to the Otherworld, and seven Pactbearers–each with their own Daemonic power ruled by their Egos. To resist the irrationality surrounding you, you acquire the Authority of Vanity, a Daemonic power that subsists off of your Ego and madness. You and your four companions then establish the True Student Council, with you as their vice president. Together, you fight to return the academy back to normality. At Shin Mikado Academy, you’ll befriend and fight alongside four companions who will lead you to four separate destinies. Whose hand will you ultimately take? Where will their paths lead you? How will these four fates converge? Only you, the master of your own destiny, can find out.

We’ll update our readers when/if Western release plans are announced. In the meantime, check out a debut trailer below.