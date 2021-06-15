While gaming may well be heading further down the digital route, Limited Run Games continues to work with developers to bring physical copies of their games to platforms like the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR in limited numbers. The company announced 30 new titles at E3 2021, although only 23 of those are coming to PlayStation.

The list includes titles from Konami, Lucasfilm Games, and WayForward. The upcoming PlayStation titles are:

The titles have already begun arriving as Huntdown: Collector’s Edition is available right now. As well as a region-free copy of the game,the edition also includes a Collector’s Box with sleeve, John Sawyer action figure, three button pins, four embroidered gang patches, 50+ page art book, soundtrack on cassette, and reversible 18″x24″ poster. Only 900 copies of this game are available and it will set you back $79.99.

The list then continues on Friday, June 18, when Ghoul Patrol and Zombies Ate My Neighbors will be available as a standard bundle or as a limited Collector’s Edition bundle. The standard edition will include a full-color manual with 3D gallery and a pair of Zeke’s 3D glasses for viewing for $34.99. As well as the games and the manual, the Collector’s Edition will also include a 3D SteelBook, official CD soundtrack collection, full sized functional blue watergun based on the in-game weapon, reversible 18″ x 24″ posters, 10 retro monster cards, and Premium Collector’s Box with spinning hypno disc. This edition will cost $99.99.

None of the other titles have a release date at the moment.

[Source: Limited Run]