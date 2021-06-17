Bethesda executive Pete Hines has said that he understands the frustration PlayStation players feel over the studio’s Microsoft exclusivity going forward, and that exclusivity was never a consideration until Zenimax Media was purchased by Microsoft.

In a video interview with GameSpot, Hines echoed what fellow Bethesda executive Todd Howard said recently – that being exclusive allows studios to streamline development and become more focused. However, he understands why this situation is disappointing for some Bethesda fans, and revealed that he too is a PlayStation 5 player.

“I don’t know how to allay the fears and concerns of PlayStation 5 fans other than to say I’m a PlayStation 5 player as well and I’ve played games on that console and there’s games I’m going to continue to play on it, but if you want to play Starfield, it’s PC and Xbox, sorry,” said Hines. “All I can really say is I apologize, because I’m certain that that’s frustrating to folks but there’s not a whole lot I can do about it.”

Hines also suggested that Xbox boss Phil Spencer is looking into ways to bring Microsoft-published games to players beyond Xbox consoles and PC.

“They’re looking to bring Xbox gaming to folks who don’t own a Series S or X or even a PC but want to play the kinds of games that we’re bringing to Game Pass and we’re bringing to Xbox,” Hines continued. “So wherever and however that Xbox ecosystem expands obviously we’re excited about that.”

There have been rumblings about Game Pass possibly landing on the Nintendo Switch. At the moment, it’s hard to imagine Sony allowing the service on PlayStation.

[Source: GameSpot]