PlayStation Store’s mid-year promotion has gone live, offering discounts of up to 60 percent on a variety of titles including Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Outriders, and more.
Check out the full list of discounted titles below. Prices vary by region so make sure to log into your local store. The promotion will end on July 7th.
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
- AI: The Somnium Files
- Alien: Isolation
- Alphadia Genesis
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Mosasaurus Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Parasaur Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Quetzal Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Raptor Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Stegosaurus Skin
- ARK: Survival Evolved – Bionic Trike Skin
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Asdivine Dios
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising™ Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed® Valhalla + Watch Dogs®: Legion Bundle
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa – Season Pass
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Big Bud Pack
- Blood & Truth
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bravo Team
- Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Challenger MT700E Field Viper
- Challenger MT800E Field Python
- Challenger MT900E Field Anaconda
- Chasm
- Cold Sun cosmetic pack
- Conception Plus: Maidens of the Twelve Stars
- Control
- Control – Expansion Pack 1 ‘The Foundation’
- Control – Season Pass
- Control Expansion 2 “AWE”
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
- Crystar
- Crystar – 4 Panel Comic Collection
- Crystar – Clothing Swap Collection
- Crystar – Holiday Collection
- Crystar – Second Summer Collection
- Cyberdimension Neptunia: 4 Goddesses Online
- Danganronpa 1-2 Reload
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony
- Dark Rose Valkyrie
- De Blob
- de Blob 2
- Death Squared
- Deemo -Reborn-
- Deemo -Reborn- Aioi Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Classic Song Packs Season Pass
- Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.1
- Deemo -Reborn- Cytus Selection Vol.2
- Deemo -Reborn- Egoist Special Selection
- Deemo -Reborn- Eshen Chen Collection Vol.1: Transmission
- Deemo -Reborn- Knight Iris Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Knight Rosabell Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- M2U X Nicode Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- MILI Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- N.M.S.T. Collection
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.1
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.2
- Deemo -Reborn- Rayark Selection Vol.3
- Degrees of Separation
- Deluxe Kit
- Detroit: Become Human
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – Demon Hunter Bundle
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection
- Dishonored® The Complete Collection
- Don’t Starve: Reign of Giants Console Edition
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Android 17
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Bardock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Broly (Dragon Ball Super)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Commentator Voice Pack
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Cooler
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Gogeta (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Goku (GT)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Janemba
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Jiren
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Kefla
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Master Roshi
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta Unlock
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – SSGSS Lobby Avatars
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Stamps: Girls Pack
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegeta
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Vegito (SSGSS)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Videl
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – Zamasu (Fused)
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: Wing Diver The Shooter
- Earth Defense Force 5
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 1: Extra Challenge
- Earth Defense Force 5 – Additional Mission Pack 2: Super Challenge
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS Season Pass
- EARTH DEFENSE FORCE:WORLD BROTHERS
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- Elite Forces cosmetic pack
- Euro Fishing: Urban Edition
- Everybody’s Golf VR
- Extinction: Deluxe Edition
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 4 – Season Pass
- Farming Simulator 15
- Farming Simulator 15 – Official Expansion (Gold)
- Farming Simulator 15: Complete Edition
- Farming Simulator 17
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition
- Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 17 – Premium Edition
- Farming Simulator 17 – ROPA Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Alpine Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Dominator 108 SL Maxi DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – CLAAS Torion 1914 Dev Mule DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
- Farming Simulator 19 – Mahindra Retriever DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Platinum Expansion
- Farming Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
- Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass
- Farpoint
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
- Fendt 900 Black Beauty
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Fighting Road: NJPW 2017 Junior Heavyweight
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Entrance Craft
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Fighting Road: Champion Road Beyond
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – World Wonder Ring Stardom Collaboration Part 2
- Fire Promoter DLC
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Big Fish Lure Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Giant Carp Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lake Nelson
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Lough Kerr + Talon Fishery
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
- Five Famous Swords Set DLC
- FUSER™
- Ghostrunner
- Gigantosaurus: The Game
- Holmer DLC
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hunt: Showdown – Blood and Bone Bundle
- Hunt: Showdown – The Uncanny Bundle
- Illusion of L’Phalcia
- InnerSpace
- ITRunner
- JankBrain
- JCB
- Journey: Collector’s Edition
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
- Just Cause 4 – Black Market Pack
- Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- Katana Kami: A Way of the Samurai Story
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
- Killing Floor 2
- Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack
- Knack
- Knockout City™
- Knockout City™ Deluxe Edition
- Kuhn Equipment Pack
- Labyrinth Life
- Lamborghini Nitro 120
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham – Premium Edition
- Lethal VR
- Let’s Sing 2020
- Let’s Sing 2021
- Life is Strange 2 – Complete Season
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares II Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Lock’s Quest
- Mad Rat Dead
- Madden NFL 21 PS4™ & PS5™
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Mascot Costume Collection
- Masquerade Skin Pack
- Mega Dimension Neptune VIIR
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- Monster Hunter: World – DLC Collection
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion
- Moss Soundtrack
- Moss Theme
- Motorbike Racing Bundle
- Murdered: Soul Suspect
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Season Pass 2
- NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Cawdor Gang
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Van Saar Gang
- Necrosphere Deluxe
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- New Holland
- Next Up Hero
- NHL™ 21 Deluxe Edition
- NHL™ 21 Great Eight Edition
- Ninjin: Clash of Carrots
- Niva
- Omega Quintet
- One Piece: World Seeker – Deluxe Edition
- OUTRIDERS PS4 & PS5
- Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- Override 2: Super Mech League Ultraman Deluxe Edition
- Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition
- Overruled!
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Peddler Collection
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Ultimate Edition
- Persona 5 Royal – Persona Bundle
- PERSONA 5 THE ROYAL
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- PixelJunk Monsters 2
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Danganronpa Pack
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Deluxe Edition
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 – Season Pass
- Planet Coaster: Premium Edition
- Premium Cosmetic Bundle
- Project CARS 2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 PS4 & PS5
- Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition
- Raging Justice
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne
- Rebel Cops
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain
- Resident Evil 3 – Raccoon City Edition
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DOUBLE PACK
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Ryu ga Gotoku 5
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sakura Wars
- Season 1 cosmetic pack
- Shao Kahn
- Shenmue III
- Shenmue III – Complete DLC Collection
- Shenmue III – Story Quest Pack
- Skater XL
- Skully
- Skyforge: New Horizons – Collector’s Pack
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 2.0
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0
- Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
- SnowRunner – Clasico Pack
- Snowrunner – DLC 1
- Snowrunner – High Roller Pack
- Snowrunner – Loaded Dice Vinyl Wrap
- Snowrunner – Scorched Vinyl Wrap
- SnowRunner – Season 1: Search & Recover
- SnowRunner – Season 2: Explore & Expand
- SnowRunner – Season 3: Locate & Deliver
- Snowrunner – Season Pass
- Snowrunner – True Colours Vinyl Wrap
- SnowRunner – Western Star 49X
- Soulcalibur VI – Deluxe Edition
- Standard Cosmetic Bundle
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace
- Stifled
- Street Fighter V
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour 2016 Pack
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2017 Premier Pass
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2018 Premier Pass
- STREET FIGHTER V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2019 Premier Pass
- Street Fighter V – Capcom Pro Tour: 2020 Premier Pass
- Street Fighter V – Champion Edition Upgrade Kit
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Jezioro Bestii
- The Crew 2
- The Crew 2 – Gold Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dwarves
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Midnight Sanctuary
- The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
- The Sims 4
- The Surge – A Walk in the Park
- The Surge – CREO Special Employee Kit
- The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented
- The Surge 2 – Jericho’s Legacy Gear Pack
- The Surge 2 – Public Enemy Weapon Pack
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion
- The Surge 2 – URBN Gear Pack
- The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight – Wicked Bundle
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Thief – Including ‘The Bank Heist’ DLC Mission
- Tiny Metal
- Tokyo Dark: Remembrance
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Torn
- Tractor Pack DLC
- Trails of Cold Steel IV: Standard Costume Bundle
- Train Sim World – Amtrak SW1000R Loco Add-on
- Train Sim World – Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher
- Train Sim World – Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
- Train Sim World – Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr: Duisburg – Bochum
- Train Sim World – Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
- Train Sim World – Northern Trans-Pennine
- Train Sim World – Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose Route
- Train Sim World – Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- Train Sim World – Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn
- Train Sim World 2020 – Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
- Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition
- Train Sim World® 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa
- Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP15DC Diesel Switcher
- Train Sim World® 2: Caltrain MP36PH-3C ‘Baby Bullet’
- Train Sim World® 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante
- Train Sim World® 2: Collector’s Edition
- Train Sim World® 2: DB BR 101
- Train Sim World® 2: Deluxe Edition
- Train Sim World® 2: Great Western Express
- Train Sim World® 2: Haupststrecke München – Augsburg
- Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Hamburg – Lübeck
- Train Sim World® 2: Hauptstrecke Rhein-Ruhr
- Train Sim World® 2: Isle Of Wight: Ryde – Shanklin
- Train Sim World® 2: LGV Méditerranée: Marseille – Avignon
- Train Sim World® 2: Main Spessart Bahn: Aschaffenburg – Gemünden
- Train Sim World® 2: Northern Trans-Pennine
- Train Sim World® 2: Peninsula Corridor: San Francisco – San Jose
- Train Sim World® 2: Rhein-Ruhr Osten: Wuppertal – Hagen
- Train Sim World® 2: Ruhr-Sieg Nord
- Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern BR Class 465 EMU
- Train Sim World® 2: Southeastern High Speed: London St Pancras – Faversham
- Train Sim World® 2: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn-By-The-Sea
- TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
- Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- Underground Cosmetic Pack
- Unravel
- Utawarerumono: Prelude to the Fallen
- UTAWARERUMONO: PRELUDE TO THE FALLEN – DLC
- Valentino Rossi The Game
- Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle
- Valtra T-Series – Cow Edition
- Wanderer Set DLC
- Warface – 10,000 + 1,000 Kredits
- Warface – 2,500 + 125 Kredits
- Warface – 5,000 + 375 Kredits
- Warface – Godfather Luxury Pack
- WarframeⓇ: Deimos Hive Supporter Pack
- WarframeⓇ: Deimos Neophyte Supporter Pack
- WarframeⓇ: Deimos Swarm Supporter Pack
- Warlocks vs Shadows
- WWE 2K20: Deluxe Edition
- XING: The Land Beyond
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yooka-Laylee – Buddy Duo Bundle
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Attachments Bundle
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA – Avatar Pack
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
- Zanki Zero: Last Beginning
