Sega has released Lost Judgment‘s opening cinematic, setting the stage for an exciting crime thriller. The video includes the theme song Rasen by jon-YAKITORY featuring Ado.

Without further ado, check out the cinematic below.

In Lost Judgment, players will once again step into the shoes of lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami. Along with his partner Masaharu Kaito, who is a former Yakuza, Yagami must investigate a perplexing crime, the lead suspect of which has a perfect alibi.

An official overview of the plot is as follows:

December 2021, Tokyo district court. Akihiro Ehara stands accused of groping a woman on a crowded train. A bystander’s video footage of his attempt to flee the scene and subsequent apprehension is all over the news, and public outcry demands a maximum sentence. ‘Three days ago, a dead body was found in an abandoned building in Yokohama. Have you identified it yet?’ he proclaims as confusion cuts through the court room. His defense lawyer, Saori Shirosaki, has no doubt that crucial details of the situation have been overlooked, as Ehara was not even tried for the murder. She contacts detective Takayuki Yagami to investigate this further. How could Ehara have committed two crimes at once? Was the sexual battery just a cover up? Has Ehara gamed the entire justice system? As victims surface and Yagami digs farther into the truth, he is faced with a question: Defend the law, or enact justice? From just a single stumble, one can become a monster…

Lost Judgment will release worldwide on September 24th for current-gen and last-gen platforms.