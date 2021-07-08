Treyarch has given players a look at the the next round-based map to come to Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The Mauer Der Toten map will continue the Dark Aether storyline and will arrive next week alongside Season Four Reloaded.

Mauer Der Toten is set in Berlin and takes place after the events of Outbreak’s Operation Excision Easter egg quest. A new portal has been opened up and is giving another intimidatingly large undead army access to this world, including plenty of new enemies. What are you going to do about it? Well, the new trailer will give you some ideas.

Not only does the update bring along a new map, there’s also the CRBR-S Wonder Weapon that comes in four different weapon variants, similar to the Wonder Weapon from Die Maschine. Alternatively, players will be able to craft the LT53 Kazimir; this can send enemies back into the Dark Aether or it can be used to transport players to a different area of the map. Finally, the Mule Kick perk will make its way to Black Ops Cold War along with five Skill Tier upgrades, allowing players to equip a third weapon and other as-yet-unknown abilities as it ranks up.

The update will also bring changes to some existing features and balancing. Dynamic Wall Buys will be added to all round-based maps. Weapons that can be purchased from the walls of the map may increase in rarity every five rounds, eventually reaching Legendary status. The full list of other Zombies changes can be seen below:

Reduced enemy health caps: Zombies: Reduced to +100% at high rounds (down from +300%) Specials: Reduced to +50% at high rounds (down from +100%) Elites: Reduced to +25% at high rounds (down from +100%) HVTs: Reduced to +10% at high rounds (down from +100%)

Reduced health of armor for Medium and Heavy zombies by 30%.

Buffed sniper rifle critical damage multipliers, stock ammo, and max damage.

Buffed melee weapon Pack-a-Punch and triple Pack-a-Punch damage multipliers.

Equipment, Support, and Field Upgrades (Frost Blast and Energy Mine) will scale their damage evenly with this update. Equipment and Support will now be much more consistent in their ability to kill enemies, and Lethal Equipment and ground-based Support will see an increase in damage in many instances.

More information on the update is promised for tomorrow, as well as a full briefing on Season Four Reloaded to come next week. If you’d rather not spoil any more details, all you need to know now is the map will be released at 9PM PT July 14th / 12AM ET July 15th.

[Source: Treyarch]