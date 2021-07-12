Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are just about to get their latest mid-season update. The Season Four Reloaded roadmap highlights the major additions coming later this week, and while the big focus is on the new Zombies map, Mauer Der Toten, there are a few new tasty morsels for everyone to enjoy.

Launching July 15, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Four Reloaded sees some big changes and additions to Zombies, the return of a classic Black Ops II map, and a new mode for Warzone players to hop into. Some of these updates were already hinted at in the original Season Four roadmap. Take a look at the new Reloaded roadmap below:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Four Reloaded Roadmap

Here’s everything coming to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on July 15.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies

New Round-Based Map: Mauer Der Toten The Main Easter egg quest goes live at 10 am PT on July 15th

Mauer Der Toten Mule Kick Perk Returning from previous Zombies games, Mule Kick is coming to vending machines near you. At its base level, allows players to carry three weapons. Further upgrades will provide benefits to equipment and ammo.

New Crafting Item: LT53 Kazimir grenade This grenade opens a black hole to suck zombies in, and there are teases that it will have certain effects on players who dive in as well.

LT53 Kazimir grenade New Wonder Weapon: CRBR-S It wouldn’t be a new round-based Zombies map without a new Wonder Weapon to build. It starts as an energy-based pistol, with a repeater that doubles up the shots as you fire. Mod kits that drop from zombies can turn it into one of three variants which can make it an entirely new weapon.

CRBR-S New Challenges and Intel

New PS Exclusive Onslaught Content

Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer

New Map : Rush from Black Ops II First introduced in Black Ops II’s Vengeance DLC pack, Rush is a paintball arena. You’ll get a Rush 24/7 playlist to exclusively play the new map.

: Rush from Black Ops II New Modes Capture the Flag Attack and defend. You must steal the enemy flag and defend your own. Paintball Moshpit (Later in Season) Brings paintball visual effects and impact sounds to the action across a selection of maps and modes. Cranked Moshpit Cranked Team Deathmatch and Cranked Kill Confirmed join Cranked Hardpoint.

Weapon Blueprints in Prestige Shop

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

New Weapons OTs 9: SMG (Launch) – Earn through challenges or buying bundles. Mace: Melee (In-Season) – Earn through challenges or buying bundles.

New Operator: Grigori Weaver The character made famous through Zombies is joining the fight, complete with bandage after just recently having lost his eye (in a Black Ops-era look). Weaver will be available as a premium bundle.

Grigori Weaver New Premium Bundles, CDL Team Support Items

Warzone

Warzone’s First-Ever Objective-Based Game Mode : Payload Two teams of 20 attack and defend as trucks loaded with intel must cross checkpoints in Verdansk. Defenders can buy and build obstacles to stall the attacking team.

: Payload Blueprint Blitz Events This new event will guarantee Contraband Contracts drop after completion of two regular contracts, which will reward players with Blueprints from prior seasons for completing them. Similar to Double XP weekends, Raven will enable these events from time to time.

Red Doors Something strange is going on with the Red Doors, and in this update, things are going to get even weirder.

New Killstreak: Sentry Gun Set up a sentry turret to automatically scan for and fire at targets.



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season Four Reloaded Update File Sizes

Black Ops Cold War Update Time and File Sizes

July 13 at 9 PM PT

PlayStation 5: 17.9 GB

17.9 GB PlayStation 4: 14.5 GB

14.5 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 21.3 GB

21.3 GB Xbox One: 11.4 GB

11.4 GB PC: 13.0 GB (without HD Pack) / 21.2GB (with HD Pack)

Warzone Update Time and File Sizes

July 14 at 9 PM PT

PlayStation 5: 8.9 GB

8.9 GB PlayStation 4: 8.9 GB

8.9 GB Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 9.2 GB

9.2 GB Xbox One: 9.2 GB

9.2 GB PC: 9.2 GB (Warzone Only) / 10.4 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

[Source: Activision]