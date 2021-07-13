PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 13, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PS4 & PS5 Games

1976 – Back to midway $19.99

Anna’s Quest $19.99

Arcade Archives SEA FIGHTER POSEIDON $7.99

Arcadegeddon PS5 $19.99

Bai Qu: Hundreds of Melodies PS4 & PS5 $9.99

Blitz Breaker PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Bowling (Story Two) (Jane Version) – Project: Summer Ice $0.99

Crash Drive 3 PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Crazy Chicken Remake PS5 $14.99

Crazy Chicken Wanted PS5 $14.99

The Crew 2 Gold Edition $89.99

The Crew 2 Special Edition $59.99

Dinosaur Island VR $28.49

The Manga Works $13.99

Mega Mall Story $13.99

Metaloid: Origin $6.99

Metro Simulator $19.99

Outbreak Co-Op Anthology PS4 & PS5 $59.99

The Procession to Calvary $14.99

Shape of the World PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology $69.99

Spectrewoods $0.49

Taco Break $6.99

Taco Break Head to Head $6.99

Venture Towns $13.99

Where the Heart Leads $24.99

