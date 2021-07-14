Peripheral manufacturer Fanatec has announced its partnership with Polyphony Digital and PlayStation Studios to develop official Gran Turismo racing peripherals “using advanced force-feedback technology, with the aim to reduce the distinction between sim racing and real-world racing.”

Fanatec announced the partnership in a press release but has yet to reveal what peripherals it’s manufacturing for PlayStation. The company previously released pedal sets, wheel bases, and direct drive systems.

Fanatec claims that its partnerships with “leading automotive manufacturers and world-famous racing series have helped to increase awareness of sim racing, making it an integral part of modern motorsport.” The company also praised the Gran Turismo series for pushing the limits.

“For many years, Kazunori Yamauchi has pushed the limits on the software side and played a massive role in making sim racing popular,” said Thomas Jackermeier, CEO of Fanatec’s parent company Endor AG. “Now we have joined forces with the shared goal to continue to merge virtual and real-world racing together. We have several exciting projects in the pipeline and I can’t wait to see how they perform in Gran Turismo.”

“For many years, Fanatec has been one of the outstanding companies on the leading edge of simulation hardware technology,” added Polyphony Digital’s Kazunori Yamauchi. “While the quality and performance of their products is impressive, it’s their desire to innovate in motorsports that resonates with us the most. Polyphony Digital and Fanatec share this same spirit and long-term ambition, and I’m really excited about what we can create together.”

