OSome Studio and Microids have announced that The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf will also release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2022. The game was previously announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, where it will release on October 26th.

In a press release, the companies shared a new teaser, which you can check out below. In Mission Vileaf, players will be tasked with foiling the evil plans plans of Gargamel, who has discovered a way to trap and imprison Smurfs.

Key features include:

Embark on a brand new journey with a unique and easy to pick up gameplay. The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf will appeal to all gamer profiles, fans of the cute characters, or 3D platformer aficionados, would they be beginners or experienced players.

A one-of-a-kind roster! Take control of four emblematic Smurfs: Smurfette, Hefty, Brainy ,and Chef.

The Smurfizer, a very smurful tool! Your do-it-all Smurfizer will not only allow you to heal the corrupted plants but also facilitate your progression through the game thanks to its multiple functions! Jump higher, glide, dive and overcome all the obstacles you'll encounter!

A platform Adventure game with a capital A! Explore each corner of the five worlds and find your way through the levels to collect all the ingredients to prepare the antidote the forest desperately needs!

Bring the Smurfs' village back to life! Find useful items along the way to upgrade your Smurfizer and work towards bringing the Smurf village back to its former glory!

The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf will come with collector’s and Smurftastic editions. The former includes a Smurf figurine and soundtrack, and the latter includes lithographs and sticker sheets.