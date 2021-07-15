Breaking Walls has announced their nature documentary-inspired narrative adventure Away: The Survival Series will be coming to PlayStation 5 alongside its previously announced PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions. Other features the developer also confirmed were a photo mode and new playable characters like the praying mantis.

The PlayStation 5 version will be able to offer the highest graphical settings and the “most immersive experience” called Documentary Experience. It’s the closest players will get to starring in their own nature documentary as they help a sugar glider trying to save his family in a world where nature has reclaimed the world. Along the way he’ll need to hunt down food, avoid predators, and glide through the remnants of human civilisation as he navigates through an untamed wilderness. Each move will be accompanied by narration on the surrounding plants and animals to give the feel of being in a nature documentary.

While the majority of the time will be spent in the role of the sugar glider, the developer has now revealed some of the other creatures players will be able to control. These will include a frog that has a long range tongue attack, a beetle on a mission to infiltrate an abandoned structure, and a praying mantis in the treetops. Others that will take on other small roles are a salamander, beetle, frog, spider, scorpion and “many others”.

The game will also feature a photo mode where players can freeze the action at any time, rotating and moving the camera around the creature to get the perfect shot. At the same time, the surrounding environments will switch to an ambient motion. Depth-of-field sliders and filters will all help to get the ideal photo.

Away: The Survival Series will be coming to PS5 and PS4 in late summer 2021. Those wanting to get a head start on the nature documentary experience can download free nature soundscapes like “the sounds of a dense forest, the gentle call of birds, and the echo of a distant waterfall” from the game’s official website.

[Source: Breaking Walls, PlayStation Blog]