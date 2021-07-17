It’s not common for corporate social media accounts to jump into internet feuds, but these accounts are run by ordinary people and from time to time, they step out of their PR comfort zones to respond. That’s exactly what Xbox’s social media team did on Twitter, which not only attracted some fun responses, but also earned praise from the wider gaming community and industry professionals alike.

“To the people in our replies saying ‘PS5 is better,’: The best console is the one you enjoy playing. Have fun!” reads a tweet from the official Xbox account. “I think we can all take solace in the words that [Fast & Furious character] Dominic Toretto imparted upon us last week and remember that people who love video games are just one big family. And you know what they say about family…”

Here are a few of my favorite responses:

Ok hear us out. What if it’s not even a console? pic.twitter.com/Sr16qRexGh — Twitch (@Twitch) July 16, 2021

Ok but hear *US* out pic.twitter.com/cVKQdJeV5k — PrimeGaming (@primegaming) July 16, 2021

You just brought back eldritch memories of a Game Boy shampoo bottle with this inside it. — Xbox (@Xbox) July 16, 2021

I remember these…wow I am old LMAO pic.twitter.com/rt0hFXsB9F — Enriquez (@SSGKingEZ) July 16, 2021

To be honest, in my opinion, of course without offending anyone who thinks differently from my point of view, but also by looking into this matter in a different perspective and by considering each and every one’s valid opinion, I do believe that I forgot what I was going to say. — G FUEL® (@GFuelEnergy) July 16, 2021

The Game Boy shampoo can’t be that old, right? Right?

Anyway, console wars are lame and you shouldn’t partake in them. That’s the message.