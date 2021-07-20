PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 20, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*Links are for the listed region*

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing $39.99

TARZAN VR $24.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed $39.99

AKIBA’S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed – Digital Deluxe Edition $49.99

Akinofa $4.99

Alphadia Genesis PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Anna’s Quest $19.99

Arcade Archives DARWIN 4078 $7.99

Arcade Archives EARTH DEFENSE FORCE $7.99

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials $19.99

Bullseye $12.99

Cotton Reboot! $39.99

Cris Tales PS4 & PS5 $39.99

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights $24.99

F1 2021 PS4 & PS5 $59.99

F1 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5 $74.99

Fallen Knight $14.99

Fracked Demo Free

Funny Truck $1.49

Gaps by POWGI PS4 & PS5 $7.99

Lost At Sea PS5 $14.99

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well Free

Lost Grimoires 3: The Forgotten Well PS4 & PS5 $14.99

Lost Grimoires Collection PS4 & PS5 $35.99

Mind Maze $4.99

Mind Maze PS5 $4.99

Nubla 2 $14.99

Pizza Break $6.99

Restless Night $4.99

Splitgate Beta Free

Streets Of Rage 4 + Streets Of Rage 4 – Mr. X Nightmare Launch Bundle $20.99

Summer Sports Games – 4K Edition PS5 $29.99

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD $29.99

Taco Break – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

Taco Break Head to Head – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

The Gem Collector $2.99

Tower of Balloons: Otterrific Arcade $0.99

Track (Challenge Mode Edition) – Breakthrough Gaming Arcade $0.99

Traditional Tactics Ne+ $9.99

Within the Blade PS4 & PS5 $10.99

Wizodd PS4 & PS5 $4.99

