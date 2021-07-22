Konami has announced that it has retired its long-running Pro Evolution Soccer/Winning Eleven brand in favor of eFootball – a free-to-play, cross-play game.

eFootball will launch this fall for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, PC, and mobile devices. Konami has promised “cutting-edge” graphics and “incomparable immersion” on the new consoles.

A content roadmap for eFootball is as follows:

Early Fall

All-new gameplay experience, powered by Unreal Engine.

Cross-generation matchmaking (i.e. PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S vs. Xbox One).

Local matches featuring FC Barcelona, Juventus, FC Bayern, Manchester United, and more.

Fall

Cross-platform matchmaking between consoles and PC (i.e. PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 vs. PC Steam , etc.).

Team Building Mode (Name TBC) opened – Build your own team by acquiring players.

Online Leagues (Name TBC) opened – Take your original team and compete in a global, competitive league.

Match Pass system – Earn items and players by playing eFootball.

Winter

Mobile controller support added.

Full cross-platform matchmaking across all available platforms including mobile when using a compatible controller.

Professional and amateur esports tournaments kick-off.

In a press release, Konami said that it aimed to create the “perfect” virtual soccer environment, and in order to achieve this, the publisher built a new engine with a new animation system and revamped commands. The result exceeded Konami’s expectations, going “beyond the border of PES, into a new realm of virtual soccer.” “To signal this new era, we have decided to part ways with our beloved PES brand and rename it eFootball!” the company concluded.