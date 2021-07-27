PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 27, 2021

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

DeMagnete VR $19.99

PS4 & PS5 Games

112th Seed PS5 $4.99

Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection $59.99

Aery – Calm Mind $9.99

Arcade Archives VENDETTA $7.99

Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire PS4 & PS5 $5.99

Blightbound $19.99

Blue Fire $19.99

Bowling (Story Two) (Pammy Version) – Project: Summer Ice $0.99

Clone Drone In The Danger Zone $19.99

Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle PS4 & PS5 $119.99

Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle PS4 & PS5 $89.99

DARIUSBURST: Another Chronicle EX+ $39.99

Freddy Spaghetti 2 PS4 & PS5 $4.99

Frostpunk: Complete Collection $44.99

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles $39.99

Horror Adventure (PS4 & PSVR) Edition $12.99

The Innsmouth Case $14.99

Last Stop PS4 & PS5 $24.99

MouseBot: Escape from CatLab $4.99

NEO: The World Ends with You $59.99

Night Book $12.99

Orcs Must Die! 3 $29.99

Pizza Break – Avatar Full Game Bundle $6.99

Poker Club PS4 & PS5

Rhythm ‘n Bullets $9.99

Rogue Wizards $14.99

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 $59.99

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 Digital Deluxe Edition $89.99

Scrap Garden $6.99

Selma and the Wisp $14.99

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition $49.99

Tribes of Midgard Digital Deluxe PS4 & PS5 $29.99

Tribes of Midgard PS4 & PS5 $19.99

Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition $19.99

Wind Wind $19.99

Winds & Leaves $29.99

Wizard Fire $4.99

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles PS5 $29.99

