Former Elder Scrolls developers have unveiled their new open-world fantasy role-playing game, The Wayward Realms. The single-player “grand RPG” is in development at OnceLost Games, which was set up in 2019 by veteran developers Julian LeFay and Ted Peterson.

Yesterday, OnceLost Games released its first teaser for The Wayward Realms, designed to show the scope that it aims to capture. A Steam page was subsequently launched, following which fans took to Twitter to quiz the studio about a potential console version.

“PC is focus for now, but we do want to bring it to console,” OnceLost Games tweeted. “With the hardware of the new generations and Unreal making it easier to port, it is a good possibility, but no promises.”

The studio has made it clear that The Wayward Realms is in very early development so don’t get your hopes up just yet. For now, check out the teaser below.

An official announcement reads:

The Wayward Realms is set on a group of over one hundred islands, ranging from small to massive, known collectively as the Archipelago, where scores of factions vie for influence and power. Dynasties strive to maintain the status quo, upstarts seek to earn their place at the top, and intriguing power-houses set generational plots into motion. Should the player earn a position beside a distinguished seat, he or she may change the course of history. However, they must first prove their worth. Players will venture through strange lands, encountering humans, elves, dwarves, and other races of a more unusual nature, all of whom live within the Archipelago and its kingdoms.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Twitter]