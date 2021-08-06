Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators behind South Park, have just signed a massive deal with ViacomCBS worth hundreds of millions of dollars for even more of the long-running series. Ordinarily this news wouldn’t be of much interest to us here at PlayStation Lifestyle, especially as the deal includes the creation of more seasons of the TV show and a staggering 14 made-for-streaming movies in Paramount+. However, Bloomberg also reports some of this investment will be used to create “a 3D video game that is set in the world of South Park” (which is listed right after “a weed company”).

The deal with Viacom is worth $900 million for the duo over the next six years. Their priority will be to create six more seasons of South Park for Viacom’s Comedy Central network as well as 14 spinoff movies for their Paramount+ streaming service. The movies will expand on the existing world of South Park and introduce new characters in an interconnected “cinematic universe” kind of way. One of those spin-off movies is due to release before the end of this year with the rest scheduled to run by the end of 2027.

No further details were given about the game, but we can assume the 3D title is unlikely to be set in the same game universe as South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole. If it’s set “in the world of South Park” then it is likely to be treated as more of a spin-off/extended universe type of game instead. What form that will take remains to be seen, and no developer or publisher partners have been announced for the project as yet.

The duo certainly plans to stay extremely busy throughout the next six years, using the money they earn from their successful show to fuel other projects. As well as the TV series, movies and game, Parker and Stone plan to use their extra cash to create a documentary series and a weed company as part of a wide range of creative endeavors they have in the pipeline. These include a musical, a “deep fake” movie, and several other movies unrelated to South Park.

