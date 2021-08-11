Editor’s Note: To support the developers and employees at Activision Blizzard pushing for change, we are covering the games that they are working hard on making. However, we need to acknowledge that the push for change amid the lawsuit alleging a discriminatory “frat boy” culture is still ongoing. As those employees seek a shift in the company’s culture, they are still passionately developing games, and we’re highlighting the work they are doing. We will also continue to report on the issues at Activision Blizzard as the employees seek to reform the culture and make it a safer, equal, and more inclusive workplace.

Originally set to launch tonight at 9 pm PT, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Five has been pushed out by 24 hours due to a “testing issue.” The Season Four Battle Pass has been extended to account for the delay and the new launch time for Season Five is now August 12 at 9 pm PT. The delay was confirmed by Activision to CharlieIntel, who tweeted the confirmation.

Activision confirms Season 5 of Warzone & Cold War is delayed. Activision: “Season 5 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will now launch on Friday, August 13th. This is due to a testing issue that was discovered earlier this week.” Season 5 begins August 12 at 9PM PT. — CharlieIntel – Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Treyarch and Raven are getting players excited for the new Season with a fresh Battle Pass trailer that highlights the various Operator skins and other unlocks you can get across Season Five’s 100 tiers of content.

Next Season’s Battle Pass also comes with a new exclusive in the Battle Pass Bundle: a special “Kyubi” Kitsune skin that will only be available to those who purchase the bundle ahead of August 31. You can get a look at the exclusive skin in the header image above.

The developers previously highlighted a number of new things coming next season, including an Among Us-like party game mode coming to Black Ops Cold War, new points of interest in Warzone, and plenty of fresh multiplayer maps. There also seems to be a secretive event being teased.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Five now launches on August 12 at 9 pm PT, 24 hours later than originally scheduled.

