Windjammers 2 Coming to PS4 and PS5, Open Beta Launching This Week

Windjammers 2, the sequel to the port of the classic sports arcade game by DotEmu, is officially coming to the PS4 and PS5. The Paris-based studio also announced that it will host an open beta for the game from August 11 to August 22, 2021, on PS4 and PS5 for free and without the need for a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The announcement comes with a whole host of new information about the game’s development, which DotEmu notes is “going well.” Notably, that the final version of the game will feature cross-play between PlayStation consoles, and will launch sometime later in 2021.

In the meantime, players can enjoy a wide variety of content in the upcoming open beta. For those unaware, Windjammers is a disc-based competitive sports arcade game played between two players. Each side is tasked with throwing a disc into the other side’s goal in a similar fashion to Pong, but with the added complexity of character abilities and varying stages.

The open beta will include four playable characters as well as four stages, listed below:

Windjammers 2 Open Beta Characters

Steve Miller (United Kingdom)

Clever, agile, and excels at executing split-second reversals and tricky curved shots.

Gary Scott (United States)

Slow but powerful American heavyweight champion.

Loris Biaggi (Italy)

Swift, strong, versatile, balanced character.

Sophie De Lys (France)

French character that’s both fast and furious

Windjammers 2 Open Beta Stages

Beach: a narrow court that facilitates fast games and quick throws.

a narrow court that facilitates fast games and quick throws. Ring: a wide stage perfect for running your opponent ragged .

a wide stage perfect for running your opponent ragged Stadium: this court boasts a 5-point zone that grows larger when a player scores multiple times in a row.

this court boasts a 5-point zone that grows larger when a player scores multiple times in a row. Rooftop: a regular court, except for the bumpers that change the disc’s direction when they’re hit.

DotEmu also notes that the open beta will feature ranked matches for competitive play, meaning players will be able to warm up their fingers for the real deal once the game releases. If you’re interested in seeing more, you can also check out the official Windjammers 2 Open Beta announcement trailer below:

Windjammers 2 is coming later in 2021.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]