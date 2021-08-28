No More Heroes creator Goichi “Suda51” Suda has announced that the series is officially over following the release of No More Heroes III on the Nintendo Switch.

No More Heroes first launched in 2007, an enhanced port of which subtitled Heroes’ Paradise released on the PlayStation 3 in 2010. The next entry to release on a PlayStation platform was Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes (PS4) in 2019. It’s not known if the final entry will remain a Nintendo-exclusive or not. Nevertheless, Suda51 has wrapped things up.

An official statement released on Twitter reads:

There is a brand new, exhilarating, action game in which the entire galaxy is thrown into a state of war that will hopefully help to blow away this sweltering heat and humidity. This game is called No More Heroes 3 Final Bout: All-Out Galactic War! Or it was going to be called that, but the subtitle was just too long so we ended up taking a hint from the Rocky series and simply going with No More Heroes 3 instead. As hinted at with the ‘Final’ thing, Travis Touchdown will finally be coming to the end of his final battle, and will be embarking on a much-deserved, long journey. Join him as he goes absolutely buck wild in the Garden – no, Cosmos of Madness! Now, carrying with it a thousand thoughts, I run along the Thunder Road once more. As one journey ends, the crimson bike falls into a deep sleep. Goodbye, Travis. Goodbye, No More Heroes. Goodbye, fleeting moments and days. Farewell, to all Travis Touchdowns everywhere.

