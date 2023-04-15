Metal Gear Singer/Voice Actress Apparently Teasing MGS 3 Remake

Metal Gear singer and voice actress Donna Burke appears to be teasing her involvement in the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. Burke posted a photo of herself with the caption “recording in progress,” holding a Snake Eater card.
Metal Gear Solid 3 remake seems all but confirmed
Like the new Silent Hill games, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater’s remake is one of Konami’s worst kept secrets. Rumors about the project have been circulating online for a number of years, with credible leakers and insiders claiming to have heard that a Snake Eater remake is indeed in the works alongside other Metal Gear projects.
It certainly doesn’t help that the rumored remake’s alleged developer, Virtuos, not only lists Konami has one of its clients, but its developers’ LinkedIn profiles also mention an “unannounced” remake. Coincidence? Fans think not.
Then, there’s this:
In case the tweet above disappears, an internet sleuth zoomed in on one of the recording booth photos posted by Burke, and spotted a sheet that contains the lyrics to Metal Gear Solid 3’s theme.
Burke started working on Metal Gear series with 2010’s Peace Walker. She’s also worked on Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain.