Metal Gear Singer/Voice Actress Apparently Teasing MGS 3 Remake

Metal Gear singer and voice actress Donna Burke appears to be teasing her involvement in the rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. Burke posted a photo of herself with the caption “recording in progress,” holding a Snake Eater card.

Metal Gear Solid 3 remake seems all but confirmed

Like the new Silent Hill games, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater’s remake is one of Konami’s worst kept secrets. Rumors about the project have been circulating online for a number of years, with credible leakers and insiders claiming to have heard that a Snake Eater remake is indeed in the works alongside other Metal Gear projects.

It certainly doesn’t help that the rumored remake’s alleged developer, Virtuos, not only lists Konami has one of its clients, but its developers’ LinkedIn profiles also mention an “unannounced” remake. Coincidence? Fans think not.

Then, there’s this:

Donna burke is working on the new version of the classic " Snake Eater " theme for the long awaited remake of METAL GEAR SOLID 3

In one of the images you can see a sheet of the lyrics on the table that contains the theme of METAL GEAR SOLID 3 Snake Eater. https://t.co/vJK3A1SQf8 pic.twitter.com/yuSOzNnHl5 — ZONEX ❗️ (@zxSOLIDxSNAKEzx) April 15, 2023

In case the tweet above disappears, an internet sleuth zoomed in on one of the recording booth photos posted by Burke, and spotted a sheet that contains the lyrics to Metal Gear Solid 3’s theme.

Burke started working on Metal Gear series with 2010’s Peace Walker. She’s also worked on Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes and The Phantom Pain.