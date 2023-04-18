Modern Warfare 2 Free Multiplayer Week Begins Tomorrow

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is having yet another free multiplayer event, this time for the duration of a whole week. The latest event begins tomorrow and will offer a range of maps and Core Multiplayer, Gunfight, and Battle modes.

What time does the Modern Warfare 2 free multiplayer week begin?

The multiplayer free access week begins at 10 AM PT on April 19 and will end at 10 AM PT on April 26. The aim of the week is to celebrate the launch of Season 3 and it will let players loose on the brand new Pelayo’s Lighthouse map, as well as allow them to try out the returning Gunfight mode.

These are all of the Core multiplayer maps and game modes that will be available throughout the week:

6v6 Core Maps Farm 18 Shoot House Shipment Dome Himmelmat Expo Pelayo’s Lighthouse

6v6 Modes Team Deathmatch Hardpoint Domination Kill Confirmed Grind Gun Game Infected One in the Chamber All or Nothing



In addition to the core multiplayer content, Gunfight mode will be available on the Alley, Blacksite, Exhibit, and Shipment maps. Finally, the Ground War and Invasion Battle Map modes will be playable on the Santa Seña map. Unfortunately, the new Plunder mode is not available.