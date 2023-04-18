PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 18, 2023

By Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more.

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

  • Meet Your Maker (PS5/PS4)
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4)
  • Tails of Iron (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Arcade Archives DIG DUG II
  • Cannon Dancer – Osman
  • De-Exit – Eternal Matters
  • Disney Speedstorm
  • Don’t Destroy The Rocket
  • Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition
  • Farm Slider
  • Finding America: The Heartland Collector’s Edition
  • God of Rock
  • Hyper-5
  • The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ PS4 & PS5
  • Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
  • Minecraft Legends
  • Montgomery Fox and the Revenge of Victor Draven
  • Murderous Muses
  • My Lovely Pets Collector’s Edition
  • Rubberduck Wave Racer
  • Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure
  • Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
  • Sokolor
  • SpelunKing: The Mine Match
  • Thea 2: The Shattering
  • Ultra Pixel Survive

Louis Edwards
Louis Edwards

Louis Edwards has been a Contributing Editor for PlayStationLifeStyle since 2009.

