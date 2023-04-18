PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 18, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Meet Your Maker (PS5/PS4)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4)

Tails of Iron (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Arcade Archives DIG DUG II

Cannon Dancer – Osman

De-Exit – Eternal Matters

Disney Speedstorm

Don’t Destroy The Rocket

Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition

Farm Slider

Finding America: The Heartland Collector’s Edition

God of Rock

Hyper-5

The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ PS4 & PS5

Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

Minecraft Legends

Montgomery Fox and the Revenge of Victor Draven

Murderous Muses

My Lovely Pets Collector’s Edition

Rubberduck Wave Racer

Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure

Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Sokolor

SpelunKing: The Mine Match

Thea 2: The Shattering

Ultra Pixel Survive

Next Page: European Update »