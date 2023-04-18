PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 18, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
April’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Meet Your Maker (PS5/PS4)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5/PS4)
- Tails of Iron (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Arcade Archives DIG DUG II
- Cannon Dancer – Osman
- De-Exit – Eternal Matters
- Disney Speedstorm
- Don’t Destroy The Rocket
- Faircroft’s Antiques: The Forbidden Crypt Collector’s Edition
- Farm Slider
- Finding America: The Heartland Collector’s Edition
- God of Rock
- Hyper-5
- The Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story™ PS4 & PS5
- Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection
- Minecraft Legends
- Montgomery Fox and the Revenge of Victor Draven
- Murderous Muses
- My Lovely Pets Collector’s Edition
- Rubberduck Wave Racer
- Sable’s Grimoire: A Dragon’s Treasure
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Sokolor
- SpelunKing: The Mine Match
- Thea 2: The Shattering
- Ultra Pixel Survive