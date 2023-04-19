Get A 4K Sony 55-Inch OLED TV With PS5 Exclusive Features For Nearly $300 Off

The PS5 comes with a whole host of features that you really need a specific TV to take advantage of. It’ll come as no surprise that the Sony line of TVs has a range of exclusive features for the PS5 to take advantage of, but these can come at a fairly hefty price unless you know where to look. Luckily, Amazon currently has a ‘renewed’ option for the Sony 55 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV that gives you nearly $300 off, and allows you to really take advantage of the next generation of video games. The TV is in excellent condition with a 90-day guarantee, too, as part of Amazon’s Renewed program.

The Sony Bravia XR OLED Smart 4K Ultra HD TV is 55 inches and comes with several features that will make your PS5 experience so much better. For example, this TV has input lag as low as 8.5ms and has Auto HDR tone mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch. It also has access to HDMI 2.1 features such as 4K/120 support, meaning you can play your games in 120 FPS with Variable Refresh Rate enabled. It’s reduced from $1298 to $1029, meaning it’s $269 off.

