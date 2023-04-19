PSA: Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Leak With Trailer and Info Is Fake

Alert! An Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree leak that has been going around with a supposed trailer and details on the DLC is actually fake. The quality of the video and the specifics of the leaked information fooled some fans earlier today on April 19, but some were skeptical about many of the bullet points of the so-called leak and were dubious about the one-minute cinematic footage. Those skeptics have been proven right.

Leaked Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree trailer is actually from ArtStation

The foggy trailer posted on imgur (which could be taken down at any minute) has been identified by several users on Reddit as a prior project on ArtStation by user Cayde7, who wanted to reimagine Elden Ring in Unreal Engine 5.

This makes a lot of the info beneath the imgur video rather dubious. The biggest red flags are that the Shadow of the Eldtree DLC would apparently come with Deluxe, Collector’s, and Premium editions. It also says that the expansion would be accessed through the Ordina Liturgical Town, which is a strange place to put the entrance given that it’s in an endgame area.

Some other info, like the DLC adding six new weapon types and sixteen new NPC quests, came from a prior datamine of Patch 1.07.

The long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC was revealed in late February this year and is still “currently in development.” Its release date will likely be sometime after Armored Core 6 comes out.