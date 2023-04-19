This PS5 Compatible 1TB SSD Is Under $100

If you’re looking for speed from your console, then you’ll want to upgrade your SSD to something bigger and better than your current SSD. Luckily, Amazon has you covered here with a PS5-compatible 1TB SSD that’s on a sharp discount and will give you a lot of extra speed.

Get yourself a discounted SSD on Amazon

You can get the Nextorage SSD for $89.99 here.

The PS5-compatible Nextorage 1TB SSD comes with a heatsink and a full 7300MB/s read speed with a 6000 MB/s write speed. The heatsink allows for stable gameplay, with an aluminum heatsink coated with black aluminate. There’s even a five-year limited warranty so that if something goes wrong with the SSD, you can easily get yourself a replacement. It’s currently $50 off for a limited time only, so you should pick it up while you can.

It’s a pretty great offer for an excellent way to upgrade your PS5 so that you can download every single game that you can possibly download onto this SSD and have it run at an incredible speed.

