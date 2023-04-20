PS Plus Extra, Premium Losing 4 More Games in May, Bringing Total to 36

An additional four games are leaving PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogs in May 2023, bringing the total of games leaving the service to 36. May will mark the first major PS Plus catalog refresh since the revamped service went live.
Updated list of games leaving PS Plus in May 2023
As of April 20, the following games are confirmed to be leaving PS Plus on May 15th unless noted otherwise (new additions on top).
- Injustice 2
- Lego Harry Potter Collection
- Batman Arkham: Asylum
- Batman Arkham: City
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered (left April 18)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Resident Evil
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- FlatOut4 – Total Insanity
- Deadlight: Director’s Cut
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Mighty No. 9
- Red Faction Guerrilla Remastered
- Shenmue 3
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Metro 2023 Redux
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Left Alive Day One Edition
- STAR OCEAN First Departure R
- Balan Wonderworld
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Last Day of June
- Virginia – The Game
- Dreamfall Chapters
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- MX vs ATV All Out
- Tour De France 2021
- Graveyard Keeper
- Kona
- Relicta
- Windbound
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition