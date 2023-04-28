Popular ‘Did You Know Gaming’ YouTube Channel Hacked

The Did You Know Gaming YouTube channel, otherwise known as “DidYouKnowGaming?”, has unfortunately been hacked. While most of their deep dives are focused on Nintendo games, it has done videos on the PlayStation console as well. Sadly, all of their content has been deleted at the time of this writing. We won’t go into which company is actually responsible for this, since that’s exactly what they want, but it likely wanted to take advantage of the channel’s over 2.3 million subscribers.

DidYouKnowGaming channel to be restored soon by YouTube

The DidYouKnowGaming Google account was just hacked. We just lost access to YouTube. Working on getting it back. If anyone knows someone who can help, let us know. — DidYouKnowGaming (@didyouknowgamin) April 28, 2023

Luckily, TeamYouTube is already on the case and is already connecting the DidYouKnowGaming folks with a specialist team that will help the channel restore all of its videos.

The channel previously featured videos on the original PlayStation and PS2 in 2014, the PS3 in 2015, and the PS4 in 2016. It also delved into secrets, piracy, and hacking for the PS2. PlayStationLifeStyle has reported on DidYouKnowGaming videos in the past, particularly on a canceled PS4 game called Gnomageddon and Netflix on PS2 being capable in Brazil.

Users responding to the Twitter thread have revealed that the hackers have infiltrated other popular gaming channels like Super Beard Bros. They have also pointed to a video by Linus Tech, who had its channel deleted last month too, that goes through tips on how to prevent it from being hacked in the first place.

In late December 2022, the channel previously received a copyright strike from Nintendo for its Heroes of Hyrule video, but it was quickly restored the following day.