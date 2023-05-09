Assassin’s Creed Mirage Release Date Window Reportedly Delayed

Ubisoft hasn’t officially said much about Assassin’s Creed Mirage outside of revealing it. Unofficially, however, it has reportedly internally been pushed a couple times. And according to a new report, the Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date window has been delayed once again.

It seems like AC Mirage has been internally delayed from August to October. Nexus, AC's VR offering has also been delayed a couple of months. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 9, 2023

Insider Tom Henderson tweeted the new window, noting that Mirage was now slated for October instead of August. Ubisoft has not said either publicly, and is still sticking to a vague “2023.”

This is allegedly not the first internal push, either. A similar report from December 2022 noted that the next Assassin’s Creed was moved to August as a result of two other delays.

This small update comes with the news that Assassin’s Creed Nexus has also been delayed by a “few months.” Nexus is the VR game that Ubisoft hasn’t revealed much about after unveiling it in September 2020. Henderson previously reported that Nexus is scheduled to have a more full-throated reveal in June and release in September. It’s currently unclear if it will make its way to PlayStation VR2, as its apparent Meta Quest exclusivity has reportedly been terminated. However, that cut was allegedly made quite far into Nexus’ development.

Both titles will undoubtedly be a part of the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.