Call of Duty 2023 Reveal Date Reportedly Set

While it was previously not the case, there will be another full Call of Duty in 2023. Nothing has been officially announced, though. However, it appears as though the Call of Duty 2023 reveal date has been set, according to a new report.

According to Insider Gaming, the reveal event for the next Call of Duty game is slated for August 1. This falls on a Tuesday and is much later than normal. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II slowly trickled out before a more substantial trailer dropped during Summer Game Fest Live on June 8, 2022. The report also notes that this new unnamed title will be teased in some in-game event, likely inside Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II.

Given the gradual stages of Modern Warfare II’s reveal, it’s unclear if August will mark the first trailer, tease, or full reveal. Activision typically also holds large events that showcase the multiplayer options, as it did in September 2022 for Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II.

This Call of Duty was reportedly originally set to be DLC for Modern Warfare II. However, an alleged change in direction resulted in it being spun off into its own release. Sledgehammer Games, the studio that led Advanced Warfare, WWII, and Vanguard, is said to be leading Call of Duty 2023, as well.

Insider Gaming previously revealed the game’s beta dates and release dates that have been floating around internally and has reiterated them in this newest report. Its first beta will allegedly go live on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 6 and run until October 10 before coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 12 and going until October 16. The campaign’s early access is also reportedly scheduled for November 2 while the full release is November 10.