PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 9, 2023

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)

Descenders (PS4)

Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

Adventure Pinball Bundle

Between Time: Escape Room

Bubble Monsters

Color Pals

Demon Skin

Grindstone

Gruta

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Mia and the Dragon Princess

Qrgan Quarter

Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity

Space Gladiators

Swordbreaker: Origins

Weeping Willow

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Next Page: European Update »