PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 9, 2023

North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup
- Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)
- Descenders (PS4)
- Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)
PS4 & PS5 Games
- Adventure Pinball Bundle
- Between Time: Escape Room
- Bubble Monsters
- Color Pals
- Demon Skin
- Grindstone
- Gruta
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Mia and the Dragon Princess
- Qrgan Quarter
- Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity
- Space Gladiators
- Swordbreaker: Origins
- Weeping Willow
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox