PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 9, 2023

By Louis Edwards

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Plus owners new content, add-ons, games, and more. Here is the complete global PlayStation Store update. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Essential Lineup

  • Chivalry II (PS5/PS4)
  • Descenders (PS4)
  • Grid Legends (PS5/PS4)

PS4 & PS5 Games

  • Adventure Pinball Bundle
  • Between Time: Escape Room
  • Bubble Monsters
  • Color Pals
  • Demon Skin
  • Grindstone
  • Gruta
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • Mia and the Dragon Princess
  • Qrgan Quarter
  • Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity
  • Space Gladiators
  • Swordbreaker: Origins
  • Weeping Willow
  • Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Louis Edwards has been a Contributing Editor for PlayStationLifeStyle since 2009 and covers gaming events in the SF Bay area.

