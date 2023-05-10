PS Store ‘Big Games Big Deals’ Sale Offers Discounts of Up to 70%

PS Store “Big Games Big Deals” sale is rolling out worldwide today, May 10th, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on select titles. Highlights include the recently-released Wild Hearts and FIFA 23 (the PS4 version of which is 70 percent off and PS5 version 60 percent off). It’s also a good time to pick up A Plague Tale: Requiem, which just received a PS5 patch to add support for 60 frames-per-second.
Full list of games discounted in PS Store ‘Big Games Big Deals’ sale (May 2023)
Players will need to log into their local store pages for regional prices. Do note that availability of some games may vary by region.
The promotion will end on May 24th.
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode
- 3on3 FreeStyle – 550 FS Points
- 3on3 FreeStyle – Rookie Pack
- 3on3 FreeStyle – Ultimate Edition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- ABZÛ
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition
- ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season Pass
- After the Fall® – Deluxe Edition
- Air Missions: Hind
- Airport Simulator: Day & Night
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Alcatraz
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Into The Hive Edition
- Anthem™
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – DELUXE EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins
- Assassin’s Creed® Origins – GOLD EDITION
- Assassin’s Creed® Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed® The Ezio Collection
- Astria Ascending
- ATOM RPG
- ATOM RPG Supporter Pack
- Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Battlefield 4™ Premium Edition
- Battlefield™ 1 Revolution
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Armistice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Ghost Fleet Offensive DLC
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock – Modern Ships Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Reinforcement Pack DLC
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Resurrection
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Sin & Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock The Broken Alliance
- Bayonetta
- Ben 10
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Bibi & Tina – New adventures with horses
- Biped
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS
- Blasphemous
- Bloodstained: Iga’s Back Pack
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bratz™: Flaunt Your Fashion
- Broken Sword 5 – the Serpent’s Curse
- Brothers: a Tale of two Sons
- Bus Driver Simulator
- Bus Driver Simulator – European Minibus
- Bus Driver Simulator – Hungarian Legend
- Bus Driver Simulator – Modern City Bus
- Bus Driver Simulator – Old Legend
- Bus Driver Simulator – Soviet Legend
- Bus Driver Simulator – Tourist
- Bus Driver Simulator: Countryside
- Call of Duty:Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition (Day Zero)
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Ghosts and Season Pass Bundle
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Digital Deluxe
- Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition
- Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II – Vault Edition
- Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle
- Call of Duty®: Vanguard – Standard Edition
- Call of Duty®: WWII – Digital Deluxe
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:1942
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:CAPTAIN COMMANDO
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:CARRIER AIR WING
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:COMMANDO
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:FINAL FIGHT
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:STREET FIGHTER II – The World Warrior –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:STREET FIGHTER II’ – Hyper Fighting –
- Capcom Arcade Stadium:SUPER STREET FIGHTER IITURBO
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Character Pass
- Catherine: Full Body
- Celeste
- Children of Morta
- Children of Morta: Ancient Spirits
- Children of Morta: Complete Edition
- Children of Morta: Paws and Claws
- Chorus
- Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition
- Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues
- Cooking Simulator – Pizza
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crazy Chicken Kart 2
- Darkwood
- Days Gone™
- Days Gone™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Collection
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- Dead Space Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATH STRANDING Digital Deluxe Edition
- DEATH STRANDING™ Digital Deluxe Edition
- Death’s Door
- DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
- Deliver Us The Moon PS4 & PS5
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5…
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe + Vergil
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Diablo® II: Resurrected™
- Diablo® Prime Evil Collection
- Diablo® Prime Evil Upgrade
- DIGIMON STORY: CYBER SLEUTH – HACKER’S MEMORY
- Digimon World: Next Order
- Dishonored 2
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- DOOM 3: VR Edition
- DOOM VFR
- DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom
- Dreams™
- DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms
- Duct Tapes are Forever
- DYSMANTLE
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS4™
- EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 Standard Edition PS5™
- EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ Deluxe Edition
- Edge Of Eternity
- Enter the Gungeon
- Escape Team
- Everyday Heroes Bundle
- Evil West
- Fallout 4: Automatron
- Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
- Fallout 4: Far Harbor
- Fallout 4: Nuka-World
- Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop
- Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop
- Fallout 76: The Pitt Deluxe Edition
- FAR CRY 3: BLOOD DRAGON CLASSIC EDITION
- Far Cry 4
- FAR CRY PRIMAL – APEX EDITION
- Far Cry® 5 Gold Edition
- Far Cry® 6 Game of the Year Edition
- Far Cry® New Dawn
- Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry®3 Classic Edition
- FAR CRY®6 Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Farmer’s Dynasty
- Fernbus Coach Simulator
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- FINAL FANTASY® IX Digital Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World
- Fire Pro Wrestling World – Deluxe Edition
- Firechief Bundle
- Firefighters – The Simulation
- Firefighters – The Simulation Platinum Bundle
- Fishing Planet: Bottom Power Pack
- Fishing Planet: Daredevil Motorboat Pack
- Football Manager 2023 Console
- For Honor Complete Edition
- For Honor Marching Fire Expansion
- For Honor Year 3 Pass
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition
- Frost
- Fujin
- Gas Station Simulator
- Ghost of a Tale
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass
- Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition
- God of War® III Remastered
- Golf With Your Friends
- Gran Turismo™ Sport
- Gravity Rush™ 2
- Greak: Memories of Azur
- GreedFall
- GreedFall – Standard Edition
- Grow: Song of the Evertree
- Guilty Gear -Strive-
- Guns Gore and Cannoli 2
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA X
- Heavy Rain™
- HITMAN World of Assassination
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Hunt: Showdown – Commedia Della Morte
- Hunt: Showdown – Shrine Maiden’s Hell
- Hunt: Showdown – The Beast Hunter
- Hunt: Showdown – The Lawless
- Hunt: Showdown – The Prescient Night
- Hunt: Showdown – The Trickshooter
- I Expect You To Die
- I Expect You To Die 2
- IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION PS4 & PS5
- Injustice™ 2 – Legendary Edition
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
- Isonzo
- Isonzo: Collector’s Edition
- Isonzo: Deluxe Edition
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month
- Jumanji: The Video Game
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded
- Just Dance® 2023 Deluxe Edition
- Kao the Kangaroo A Well Good Bundle
- Katamari Damacy REROLL
- KILLZONE™ SHADOW FALL
- King’s Quest – Chapter 2: Rubble Without A Cause
- King’s Quest: Season Pass
- King’s Quest: The Complete Collection
- King’s Quest(TM) – Chapter 3: Once Upon a Climb
- King’s Quest(TM) – Chapter 4: Snow Place Like Home
- King’s Quest(TM) – Chapter 5: The Good Knight
- KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series PS4 & PS5
- Knack 2
- L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL™
- L.O.L. Surprise! B.B.s BORN TO TRAVEL™ – On Vacay
- Lake PS4 & PS5
- LEGO BATMAN 3: BEYOND GOTHAM PREMIUM EDITION
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- LEGO® Harry Potter™ Collection
- LEGO® Marvel Collection
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers
- LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass
- LEGO® Worlds
- Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS4 & PS5
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Little Nightmares
- Little Nightmares II PS4 & PS5
- LittleBigPlanet™ 3
- Lost in Random™ PS4™ & PS5™
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Ludo XXL
- Lumberjack’s Dynasty
- Madden NFL 23 All Madden Edition PS5™ & PS4™
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition
- Medieval Dynasty
- MediEvil
- MediEvil Digital Deluxe Edition
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM BATTLE OPERATION Code Fairy Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
- MONOPOLY PLUS
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 PS4 & PS5
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Moonscars
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
- Moving Out
- MX vs ATV Legends
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- My Friend Peppa Pig: Pirate Adventures
- MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition
- My Life: Pet Vet
- My Life: Riding Stables 3
- MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy
- NASCAR Heat 5
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Need for Speed™ Unbound
- Neptunia Sisters VS Sisters DX Edition
- Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters
- Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters DX Edition
- NHL® 23 PS4™
- NHL® 23 PS5™
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All – Deluxe Edition
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All – Ultimate Edition
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch™ Remastered
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition
- Nioh 2 Season Pass
- Nioh Season Pass
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3
- One Piece Pirate Warriors 3 – Story Pack
- ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS
- ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Character Pass
- Onimusha: Warlords
- Order of Battle: Allies Defiant
- Order of Battle: Burma Road
- Order of Battle: Endsieg
- Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
- Order of Battle: Morning Sun
- Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
- Order of Battle: Red Star
- Order of Battle: Red Steel
- Order of Battle: Red Storm
- Order of Battle: Rising Sun
- Order of Battle: Sandstorm
- Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
- Order of Battle: U.S. Pacific
- Order of Battle: Winter War
- Order of Battle: World War II
- OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER PS4 & PS5
- Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
- Oxide Room 104
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous – Season Pass
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – Pup Treat Arena
- PAW Patrol: Grand Prix – Race in Barkingburg
- PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION.
- Persona 5
- Persona 5 – Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set
- Persona 5 – Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set
- Persona 5: Costume & BGM Bundle
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection
- Pistol Whip PS4 & PS5
- PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
- PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT – MISCHIEF ON MYSTERY MOUNTAIN
- Portal Knights
- PowerWash Simulator
- PRAEY FOR THE GODS
- Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Prison Simulator
- Prodeus
- Prototype® Biohazard Bundle
- Prototype®2
- PROTOTYPE™
- Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® 2 PS4 & PS5
- RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition
- Rayman Legends
- RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition
- RESIDENT EVIL 3
- Resident Evil Triple Pack
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle
- Riders Republic PS4 & PS5
- Riders Republic Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Rims Racing – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Rogue Lords
- Rollerdrome
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered PS4 & PS5
- Sable
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 & PS5
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- SCARLET NEXUS PS4 & PS5
- SCARLET NEXUS Season Pass
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition
- Ship of Fools
- SIGNALIS
- Skyrim Anniversary Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y Bundle
- Slay the Spire
- Sniper Elite 3
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- SnowRunner – 1-Year Anniversary Edition
- Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Sonic Mania
- Soul Hackers 2 – DLC Bundle
- Soul Hackers 2 Digital Premium Edition PS4 & PS5
- Soul Hackers 2 PS4 & PS5
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ
- SOULCALIBUR Ⅵ Season Pass
- SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2
- Souldiers
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™
- South Park™: The Fractured but Whole™ – Gold Edition
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE
- Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
- Starsand
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- SUCCUBUS
- Super Meat Boy
- Super Meat Boy Forever
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania PS4 & PS5
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Season Pass
- Tad the Lost Explorer
- Tales Of Arise Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tales of Berseria
- Tales of Vesperia™: Definitive Edition
- The Beast Inside
- The Callisto Protocol: Season Pass
- The Callisto Protocol™ – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4™
- The Callisto Protocol™ – Digital Deluxe Edition PS5™
- The Chant
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope PS4 & PS5
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan PS4 & PS5
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos – Chicken Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- The Escapists
- The Escapists 2 – Game of the Year Edition
- The Escapists DLC Bundle
- The Forgotten City
- The Game of Life 2 – Deluxe Life Bundle
- The Knight Witch
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO® Movie Videogame Bundle
- The Sinking City PS5 Deluxe Edition
- The Sinking City: Necronomicon Edition
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- They Are Billions
- Thief
- Thymesia
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon® Wildlands Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Extraction Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle
- Tourist Bus Simulator – Bus Pack 1
- Tourist Bus Simulator – Bus Pack 2
- Train Life: A Railway Simulator – Orient-Express Train Edition
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge
- Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack PS4 & PS5
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
- Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition Upgrade
- Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Undertale
- Unusual Findings
- V-Rally 4
- VALKYRIE ELYSIUM – Digital Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Vanquish
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown Main Game & TEKKEN 7 DLC Pack
- Wanted: Dead
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Standard Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs®: Legion – Season Pass
- Watch Dogs®: Legion PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs®2
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition
- We Were Here
- WILD HEARTS™ Karakuri Edition
- Winter Games 2023
- WipEout™ Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection
- Worms™ Battlegrounds
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza Zero
- Zorro The Chronicles