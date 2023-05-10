PS Store ‘Big Games Big Deals’ Sale Offers Discounts of Up to 70%

PS Store “Big Games Big Deals” sale is rolling out worldwide today, May 10th, offering discounts of up to 70 percent on select titles. Highlights include the recently-released Wild Hearts and FIFA 23 (the PS4 version of which is 70 percent off and PS5 version 60 percent off). It’s also a good time to pick up A Plague Tale: Requiem, which just received a PS5 patch to add support for 60 frames-per-second.

Full list of games discounted in PS Store ‘Big Games Big Deals’ sale (May 2023)

Players will need to log into their local store pages for regional prices. Do note that availability of some games may vary by region.

The promotion will end on May 24th.