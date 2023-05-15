The Witcher Multiplayer Game Developer Hit With Layoffs

The Molasses Flood, a CD Projekt RED studio working on The Witcher spin-off with multiplayer, has been hit with layoffs. A number of developers revealed on Twitter that they were let go last week, but CDPR has yet to make a statement on the matter.

The Witcher multiplayer project recently underwent “re-evaluation”

The Molasses Flood, which was acquired by CDPR in October 2021, was confirmed to be working on The Witcher project code-named Sirius. Although the game has yet to be officially unveiled, job descriptions revealed a spin-off with multiplayer. Up until January this year, The Molasses Flood was still hiring multiplayer designers “passionate about The Witcher universe and lore.”

Back in March, CDPR revealed that it has decided to “re-evaluate” the project because it wasn’t happy with its direction and wanted to cut its losses early on. However, Project Sirius wasn’t canceled and remained “insourced.” Considering CDPR owns The Molasses Flood, it was widely assumed the studio was still developing the game.

Now, as spotted by folks over at GamesRadar, The Molasses Flood was hit with layoffs late last week.

Yesterday I was laid off from Molasses Flood.

It's not as fun to update the bio this time.

I enjoyed the work I'd been doing until my last day and would love to keep doing that.



If anyone has any leads on a narrative and/or tech design position I'd be happy to take a look. — Robert Bailey (@thrownerror) May 12, 2023

I'm sad to say I was laid off from The Molasses Flood. I'm starting to look for new opportunities now. If you know of a friendly and fun studio that is working on a stylized game and needs an environment artist, please let me know!https://t.co/WG9fyS3hBVhttps://t.co/PQ9eJBRLa5 — Eleanore Falck (looking for work) ??? (@EleanoreFalck) May 12, 2023

Our thoughts go out to all those affected, and we hope they land on their feet.